Two-time World Cup Winner Sreesanth Announces Retirement From Cricket; 'With Much Sadness'

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2011-winning pacer for India, S Sreesanth announced his decision to bid adieu to all forms of cricket through a tweet on Wednesday evening. Sreesanth played a total of 27 Test matches, 53 ODI, and 10 T20Is for India from 2005 to 2011, before his career was cut short due to the match-fixing scandal during the IPL that came to light in 2013. He was arrested on accusations of fulfilling promises to bookies and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned him for life. The Supreme Court of India set aside Sreesanth's life ban imposed by BCCI and asked to impose a reduced ban. BCCI reduced his ban to 7 years and he played his first competitive cricket match for the first time again in January 2021 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Kerala.

Meanwhile, announcing his retirement, Sreesanth said it is a day of reflection and gratitude for him while thanking the teams he has represented during his career. “Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association, Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team, Indian airlines cricket team, Bpcl, and ICC has been a tremendous honor,” Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.

'I've always pursued success,' says S Sreesanth

The 39-year-old reflected on his 25 years of journey as a cricket player and added, “I've always pursued success and winning cricket games while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion, and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game”.

In the meantime, informing the decision about his retirement, Sreesanth said, “With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket for the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first-class cricket career”. Concluding his thoughts, Sreesanth said he admitted that although the decision won’t make him happy, it is the right thing to do at this point of his life.

Sreesanth also took the crucial catch of Misbah ul Haq in the final of the 2007 World T20. He played an instrumental part in India's triumph in South Africa.

(Image: AP)