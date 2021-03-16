Two UAE Cricketers Handed Eight-year Ban For Breaching The ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt from all forms of the game for eight years for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. This has also been officially confirmed by the governing body of world cricket on their Twitter handle.

The bans are backdated to 16 October 2019, when they were provisionally suspended for attempting to corrupt matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in the UAE.

'A cynical betrayal of their positions': Alex Marshall

Following a full hearing and presentation of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found both Naveed and Shaiman guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 — for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspects of a match or matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Article 2.4.4 — Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Naveed was also found guilty of breaching the following two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019: Article 2.1.1 — for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspects of a match or matches at the T10 League 2019.

Article 2.4.4 — Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the T10 League 2019.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager — Integrity Unit, said: “Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket. Naveed was the captain and leading wicket-taker. Anwar was the opening bat. Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match-fixers. That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.

“I am pleased that the independent Tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path.”

(With ANI Inputs)