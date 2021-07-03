Two West Indies Cricketers Collapse On-field During Match; Rolled Out On Stretcher | WATCH

In a shocking incident, two West Indies women cricketers Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation collapsed during the 2nd West Indies vs Pakistan match in Antigua on Friday. The incident occurred during Pakistan's batting, where Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation were stationed across the stadium for fielding. Chinelle Henry was the first to collapse on the ground after which her players rushed to her assistance halting the match. In a span of 10 minutes, Chedean Nation also collapsed to the ground. While the cause of the fainting spell is yet to be ascertained, Pakistan's Dawn News reported that both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at the hospital and are being assessed.

After the shocking incident, Javeria Khan, the Pakistan captain wished the two a speedy recovery. "The thoughts and prayers of the whole Pakistan team are with Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation," she said in a statement. "We wish them a quick recovery and are hopeful that we will play against them in our next match on Sunday," she added.

West Indies women faint during match

Match between Pakistan and West Indies women cricketers continues ... Suddenly West Indies women cricketer fainted and collapsed . She was shifted to a nearby hospital. Hopefully she will recover soon.

VC: @windiescricket#WIWvPAKW #WIWvsPAKW pic.twitter.com/OjhJmWioeO — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) July 2, 2021

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

Despite the minor setback, West Indies Women beat Pakistan women by seven runs in the second T20I. The match was won based on DLS method after the play had to be stopped due to the heavy rains in Antigua. West Indies had chosen to bat first and had posted just 125/6 due to the tight bowling by Pakistani women. Kycia Knight who won the Player of the Match was the top scorer for West Indies with 30 runs. Windies Women on the other hand restricted Pakistan Women to 103/6* (18 overs) before rain played spoilsport. The third and final T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Sunday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.