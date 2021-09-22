Tyagi's McGregor Strut, Sangakkara's Speech: RR's Dressing Room After Win Over PBKS; WATCH

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday claimed a magnificent victory over Punjab Kings in the 32nd match of IPL 2021. Rajasthan, who was lurking behind in the game, came roaring in the final two overs of the game to win the match by two runs. Rajasthan's young bowler Karthik Tyagi played a crucial role in his side's victory as he managed to defend just four runs in the last over. Tyagi bowled three dot balls and got two wickets to finish his fourth over, an effort that eventually resulted in Punjab's shocking defeat.

After the match, Rajasthan Royals shared a video from their dressing, where both players and support staff look equally pumped. The video shows Karthik Tyagi, the star performer of the match, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Chetan Sakariya doing a Conor McGregor-like strut, walking with a stiff back and slightly bent upper body. The video also shows Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara giving a hair-raising speech to his players after the match.

"Guys simple message. There is nothing in life that says that someone deserves something or doesn't. Because, if that was the case, we won't be here today in this mood. But a win is a win. And you know as well as anyone that we'll take that. At the end of the day, no matter what mistakes we did, what we did well or not, we walked away with a win, And our philosophy is simple, we enjoy each other's company, we enjoy the opportunity, and we enjoy your time off. Use it well. I'll see all of you tonight in the team's room," Sangakkara said in his speech.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals had scored 185 runs in their 20 overs. Punjab was cruising well and was looking good to chase down the target until the final four overs by Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, and Karthik Tyagi changed the entire course of the match. Karthik bamboozled opposition players with back-to-back yorkers pitching wide off and on the pads. When Karthik had come to bowl, Punjab had eight wickets left and needed just four runs to win. However, the young pacer put the pressure back on Punjab by not only picking two wickets but also by leaking just one run. Karthik was deservedly adjudged the player of the match.

