TYP W Vs SCO W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Women's Super 50 Live

Typhoon Women (TYP W) are set to face Scorchers Women (SCO W) in the 5th match of the Cricket Ireland Women's Super 50 Series. The match will be played at Oak Hill Cricket Club on Sunday, September 6 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TYP W vs SCO W match prediction, TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 team and the probable TYP W vs SCO W playing 11.
After winning the first match of the series, TYP W failed to hit the ground running and have lost three consecutive matches to SCO W. In the previous encounter, SCO W beat TYP W by 71 runs and will once again look to continue their dominance over their opponents. While the match looks one-sided on paper, TYP W could spring up a surprise.
Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Sarah Forbes, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Sarah Condron, Louise Little, Clíodhna O’Reardon, Mya Naughton, Rebecca Gough, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey, Zara Craig.
Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh, Caoimhe McCann, Anna Kerrison, Alana Dalzell, Tess Maritz, Hannah Little, Maria Kerrison, Cara Murray, Jennifer Hanna, Jenny Sparrow, Sarah White, Louise McCarthy, Kate McEvoy.
As per our TYP W vs SCO W match prediction, SCO W are favourites to win the match.