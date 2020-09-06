TYP W Vs SCO W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Women's Super 50 Live

Typhoon Women (TYP W) are set to face Scorchers Women (SCO W) in the 5th match of the Cricket Ireland Women's Super 50 Series. The match will be played at Oak Hill Cricket Club on Sunday, September 6 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TYP W vs SCO W match prediction, TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 team and the probable TYP W vs SCO W playing 11.

TYP W vs SCO W live: TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 prediction and preview

After winning the first match of the series, TYP W failed to hit the ground running and have lost three consecutive matches to SCO W. In the previous encounter, SCO W beat TYP W by 71 runs and will once again look to continue their dominance over their opponents. While the match looks one-sided on paper, TYP W could spring up a surprise.

TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 team

TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 prediction: TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 team: TYP W squad

Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Sarah Forbes, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Sarah Condron, Louise Little, Clíodhna O’Reardon, Mya Naughton, Rebecca Gough, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey, Zara Craig.

TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 prediction: TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 team: SCO W squad

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh, Caoimhe McCann, Anna Kerrison, Alana Dalzell, Tess Maritz, Hannah Little, Maria Kerrison, Cara Murray, Jennifer Hanna, Jenny Sparrow, Sarah White, Louise McCarthy, Kate McEvoy.

TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 prediction: TYP W vs SCO W top picks

GH Lewis

R Stokell

L Little

L Paul

TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 team

TYP W vs SCO W match prediction

As per our TYP W vs SCO W match prediction, SCO W are favourites to win the match.

Note: The TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 prediction, TYP W vs SCO W top picks and TYP W vs SCO W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TYP W vs SCO W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Ireland Women's Cricket Team / Twitter