U-19 Star Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Exudes Confidence In His 'commando', Unveils Strategy

All eyes are on India's U-19 star batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal as India take on Bangladesh in the finals of the U-19 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday, in pursuit of their fifth title. Yashasvi Jaiswal has the top-scorer for the Boys in Blue in the tournament and has already been touted to become the next big thing in cricket. The young batsman, who has been grabbing the attention of the cricketing world with his whirlwind knocks, showed why he was hailed as a teen prodigy as he smashed a century in the semi-final against Pakistan as India thrashed their arch-rivals in a 10-wicket victory to proceed to the finals of the tournament. As the Boys in Blue faced off against the young Tigers, Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach Jwala Singh revealed the youngster's strategies & how he managed to keep his calm and composure, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV.

'He is a commando, not a cricketer'

Speaking to Republic TV, Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach Jwala Singh exuded confidence in the youngster and backed him to put up a good performance that will live up to both the world and himself. Jwala Singh explained that he had told his disciple that he would have to aim to play for a longer time and had even suggested he play for at least 270 balls. Jwala Singh revealed that he encouraged Yashasvi Jaiswal by telling him constantly that he was a commando and not a cricketer & hence he would have to keep fighting and pursuing in order to achieve his target.

"It is a proud feeling to play in the finals. He is the highest run-getter in the tournament this year. He needs to play more overs, I told him to play at least 270 balls He is playing very good. He is trying his best and I hope he can fulfill the expectations of this country", said Jwala Singh speaking to Republic TV

Talking about Yashasvi Jaiswal's rocky path to success, Jwala Singh revealed that he had provided the teen prodigy with all the help possible since he saw the spark in the youngster. Jwala Singh said that his coaching staff and himself had tried their best to make Yuashasvi Jaiswal a better player and also thanked the selectors for allowing Jaiswal to continue as an opener for the side. Talking about Yashasvi's future, Jwala Singh said that he was still a kid and that he had not done anything extraordinary, stressing that there was quite a bit left for the batsman to learn.

"He is a kid for me, just 18 years old. He has had a lot of struggle, went through a rough patch and most importantly there was no guidance for him. But when I saw the spark in him, I felt easily connected to him. I did the same thing 25 years back when i moved to Mumbai", said Jwala Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Saxena lead India to a mammoth 10-wicket win

Indian openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal (105) and Divyaansh Saxena (59) - put in a batting masterclass as they brushed aside a below-par Pakistan bowling attack. In doing so, the Indian U-19 team made their third consecutive ICC U-19 World Cup final. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the first ton by an Indian in the tournament. He was rightly adjudged as the Man of the Match in the win against Pakistan. India will either take on Bangladesh or New Zealand in the finals.

