U-19 WC: James Rew's Spirited 95-run Knock Comes To End After Brilliant Catch From Tambe

England displayed a disastrous performance with the bat against Team India in the U-19 World Cup finale as barring James Rew and small cameos from George Thomas and James Sales, everyone else struggled to score runs.

Rew smacked an impressive 95 runs with the bat from 116 deliveries, an inning that included 12 fours. His impressive display with the bat came to an end in the 44th over when Kaushal Tambe took a fantastic catch to dismiss him.

U-19 World Cup final: James Rew plays a spirited knock

After having been at 91-7 at one stage, James Rew and James Sales put up an outstanding 93-run partnership for the eighth wicket before the former was dismissed by Ravi Kumar in the 44th over. It was heartbreaking for Rew as he was sent back to the pavilion after exhibiting a brilliant 95-run knock.

Ravi bowled a short-pitched delivery into the body, which Rew attempted to pull over deep square leg. However, the shot did not find the distance as it found Kaushal Tambe in the deep, who almost made a mess of it at the first attempt. It popped out of his hand before he dived forward with one hand to complete a fantastic catch.

India vs England: James Rew reacts to first innings performance

While speaking in his post-innings interview, James Rew said, "It's a shame (on not being able to convert his knock into three figures and stay till the end) but I'm glad we managed to post a total on the board, at least we got something to defend now and I think we have given ourselves a chance. We wanted to take the innings deep and play till 50 overs but unfortunately, we didn't manage that. We just have to maximise dot balls. Our bowlers have been excellent the whole tournament and they gonna look to do the same thing. Put pressure on by bowling dot balls and hopefully, we can take a few catches and be tight on the field."

India vs England 1st innings review: Raj Bawa dominates proceedings

Raj Bawa picked up an outstanding five-wicket haul in the first innings to help Team India restrict England to just 189 runs in the U-19 World Cup final. Bawa finished with brilliant figures of 5-31 in his 9.5 overs spell at an excellent economy of just 3.20. If the Boys in Blue were to chase down the target in 50 overs, they would win a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup.

