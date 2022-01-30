U-19 WC: Siddharth Yadav's Father Recalls Conversation With Son; Reveals Star's Mindset

Sharvan Yadav, father of Indian U-19 all-rounder Siddharth Yadav's said it was he who backed his son to play aggressively in the quarter-final of the Under-19 World Cup against Bangladesh. The youngster managed to score just six runs. Speaking after India's win in the U-19 WC, the youngster's father recalled his conversation with his son "Siddharth was playing after a long time so he was very aggressive and he told me that father I will play my aggressive game and I backed him," Sharvan Yadav told ANI

Siddharth Yadav went on to further talk about his son's progress from his childhood days to now into the U-19 WC. "When he was eight years ago he used to play in a club and Dinesh Sharma used to say that he is a very bright kid and will do well in future. He asked me to tie a black thread on his hand looking at his talent," Sharvan Yadav said.

Siddharth's father said he has been there to guide his son all long and said it is a proud feeling that he now plays for Team India "Since then I am with him and guiding him and in Under-16 in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, he scored the highest number of runs for Uttar Pradesh. He was sent to NCA to train. At the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad trophy too he performed well and was in 10th position. "In Challenger Trophy too was brilliant as he was the second-highest run-scorer. It is a very proud feeling after so many years of hard work he is at this level playing for the country which is a very proud feeling," he added.

'Entire family is overjoyed at watching Siddarth play for India'

Sudha Yadav, the mother of the U-19 cricketer, too expressed her happiness that her son playing for the team and said it feels great to talk to everyone about his achievement. "I am proud of my son as well as happy that all the boys in the team have done well to reach the semifinal. Siddharth got the opportunity and he will do well in coming matches as well. It feels great when everyone asks about Siddharth's achievements," she said.