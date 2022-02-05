U-19 World Cup Final: Raj Bawa Runs Riot Vs England As India Moves Nearer To 5th Title

Team India may have gained a major advantage in the U-19 World Cup final as Raj Bawa's outstanding spell has helped wreak havoc on the England team by dismissing batters early. England just managed to score 61 runs at the end of 16.2 overs.

The 19-year old from Himachal Pradesh picked up four wickets, including the crucial wickets of opener George Thomas, who looked in decent form. The English batter smacked 27 runs off 30 deliveries, an inning that also included four fours and a six.

India vs England: Boys in Blue strike early in U-19 World Cup finals

Team India seem to have continued their domination into the U-19 World Cup final after not having lost a game in the earlier stages of the competition. Raj Bawa was at his best as he picked up four wickets to cause England all kinds of concerns in the final.

The 19-year old first picked up the wicket of George Thomas by bowling a full-length delivery wide outside off. George was looking to hit it big but only found a thick outside edge, giving Team India captain Yash Dhull a simple catch at cover. The all-rounder then dismissed William Luxton for just four runs by moving the ball away from the batter. Luxton only managed to get an edge, giving wicket-keeper Dinesh Bana a simple catch.

However, that was not it as in the very next ball Bawa also picked up the wicket of George Bell for a golden duck. The in-form player of the match from the semis was dismissed for a first-ball duck after he got a glove on a ball outside off, giving Bana another routine catch. The troubles continued to mount for England after Bawa also dismissed Rehan Ahmed, who found a thick edge while he was looking to defend a good length delivery. Kaushal Tambe at slip completed the dismissal to give the Boys in Blue a major edge as they aim to win a record fifth title.

U-19 World Cup final: Fans react to Raj Bawa's outstanding bowling

Raj Bawa is a seam bowling Allrounder!!

Who has a 160 in the tournament and is delivering at a big stage like the finals with the ball!!

He's got a bright future!!#U19CWC2022 — Shubham Pandey (@formula1every1) February 5, 2022

India control the final game very well against England.

After 15 Overs they just 52/5.

Raj Bawa most successful bowler 3/13 in 5 Overs.#WorldCupU19 #ENGvIND #Final — Surinder (@navsurani) February 5, 2022

#INDvENG #U19CWCFinal this boy raj bawa is a star. Can hit long and he bowls perfectly . He is son of yuvraj singh's coach. . Raj follows yuvi and what a way to tribute legend yuvi at this big stage u19 final. — Rahul Singh Rajput (@Rahul7573singh) February 5, 2022

Raj Bawa strikes back to back 💯🔥

Had never thought finals will be a one sided match!#INDvENG #U19CWC2022 #U19CWCFinal — Shivangi Sharma 🌼 (@Shivanginess) February 5, 2022

What a ball from Raj Bawa, remind me of Sreesanth against Kallis in a Test match. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 5, 2022