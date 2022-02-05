U-19 World Cup Final: Raj Bawa Wreaks Havoc On England Squad With 5-wicket Haul

Team India put forth a dominant display in the first innings as they restricted England to a defendable 189 runs in the U-19 World Cup final on Saturday night. The bowling duo of Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar were on point as they picked up nine wickets between them. Bawa finished with outstanding figures of 5/31 to leave the Tom Prest-led side deflated at the halfway stage. If the Boys in Blue were to chase down the target of 190 runs, they would win a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title.

India vs England: Raj Bawa picks up a 5-wicket haul

Raj Bawa ran riot against England as his outstanding bowling spell prevented them from getting any kind of a foothold in the match. The bowler from Himachal Pradesh first dismissed opener George Thomas, who looked in decent touch. The English batter hit 27 runs off 30 balls, an inning that included four fours and a six. George was dismissed after he attempted to hit a shot way outside off, only to find a thick outside edge and give Team India skipper Yash Dhull a simple catch at cover.

The all-rounder then picked up the wicket of William Luxton for just four runs by moving the ball away from him. Wicket-keeper Dinesh Bana took a simple catch to complete the dismissal. On the very next ball, Bawa also clinched the wicket of George Bell for a golden duck, with Bana taking yet another simple catch.

9⃣.5⃣-1⃣-3⃣1⃣-5⃣ for Raj Bawa



9⃣-1⃣-3⃣4⃣-4⃣ for Ravi Kumar



How good were these two with the ball in the #U19CWC 2022 Final! 🔥 👏 #BoysInBlue #INDvENG



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/p6jf1AXpsy pic.twitter.com/jwNn5DFw4g — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022

The troubles continued for England as soon after Bawa also picked up the wicket of Rehan Ahmed, who found a thick edge when he attempted to defend a good length delivery. Kaushal Tambe at slip took the catch to complete the dismissal, leaving India in a commanding position.

However, that was not it as Bawa also managed to pick up England's final wicket by dismissing Joshua Boyden. The all-rounder wrapped the innings by picking up his fifth wicket. Although England managed to score 189 runs in the first innings, it took a spirited effort from James Rew, who smacked 95 runs off 116 deliveries. He was aided by James Sales at the other end, with the two putting up a brilliant 93-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Image: Twitter@BCCI