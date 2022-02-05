U-19 World Cup| IND Vs ENG: How Has India Fared In Past 7 Tournament Final Appearances

The India U-19 cricket team, led by Yash Dhull is all set to lock horns against England side in their record fourth consecutive finale of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup tournament. The match, slated to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua will witness the Indian juniors fight for the coveted trophy in the tournament finale for the eighth time in history. While the team finished as runners-up in the 2019/20 edition of the tournament under the captaincy of Priyam Garg, the team emerged victorious in 2018, under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw. Meanwhile, before Dhull leads the squad eyeing for a record fifth title, here’s everything you need to know about how the team performed on the last seven occasions when they played the summit clash.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2019/20: India finished runners-up to Bangladesh U-19

Priyam Garg’s side finished as runners-up in the 2019/20 edition after losing to the Bangladesh U-19 squad in the finals. However, the young India squad produced some of the best performances of the tournament, despite being denied the title. Ravi Bishnoi grabbed four wickets in the tournament decider and finished as the highest wicket-taker overall for his effort to pick 17 wickets in six matches. Yashashvi Jaiswal amassed 88 runs in the final alone, apart from the staggering 400 runs from six matches in the tournament.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2017/18: Prithvi Shaw leads India to 4th U-19 World Cup Trophy

India lifted the trophy for the first time in six years under Prithvi Shaw’s captaincy and under the supervision of then-head coach Rahul Dravid in the 2017/18 edition after defeating Australia U-19 by eight wickets in a low-scoring final. A combined effort from the bowling line-up and a century by opener Manjot Kalra earned the victory for India. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament after scoring 372 runs in six matches.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2015/16: India finished runners-up to West Indies U-19

Current senior team players Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant featured in the tournament decider in the 2015/16 edition and they finished as the runners-up to West Indies. Sarfaraz Khan struck a half-century in the finale, as Mayank Dagar took a three-wicket haul. Despite losing in the final, India impressed everyone throughout the tournament as Rishabh Pant finished as the second-highest runs scorer for India. Pant notched up 267 runs in six matches from the tournament with the help of three half-centuries.

U-19 Cricket World Cup 2012: India lifted third trophy after Unmukt Chand's heroics

India lifted their third U-19 World Cup trophy in 2012 under the captaincy of Unmukt Chand. Skipper Chand led the team from the front by scoring an unbeaten century of 111 off 130 balls in the final, alongside Smit Patel’s knock of 62 runs, and chased down the target of 226 runs with more than two overs remaining in the match. Sandeep Sharma earlier returned with a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2007/08: Virat Kohli's side lifts the trophy

Former India skipper Virat Kohli led India U-19 to their second World Cup title win in the 2007/08 edition by defeating South Africa by 12 runs(D/L method) in the summit clash. While India was bowled out for 159 runs in the first innings, SA were chasing a target of 116 runs in 25 overs by the D/L method. The India bowling unit featuring current superstar Ravindra Jadeja displayed a clinical performance and restricted the Proteas for 103/8 in 25 overs.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2005/06: India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in finale

India finished runners-up to Pakistan in the tournament decider during the 2005/06 edition of the U-19 World Cup after losing by 38 runs following a dismal batting performance. Chasing a low target of 110 runs in 50 overs, the India batting unit was bowled out for 71 runs. However, Rohit Sharma made a mark in the tournament by scoring a total of 205 runs in six matches with the help of three half-centuries. Cheteshwar Pujara was another breakthrough player of the World Cup as he finished as the highest run-scorer, having scored 349 runs in six matches.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 1999/2000: India lift maiden U-19 World Cup trophy

Team India lifted their maiden ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup title under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif in the 1999/2000 edition of the tournament. A resilient bowling unit restricted Sri Lanka for 178 runs in the first innings, as Reetinder Sodhi and Niraj Patel remained unbeaten while India won the match by six wickets. The India U-19 squad featured the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011 winner Yuvraj Singh as well.

(Twitter Image: @ICC/@BCCI)