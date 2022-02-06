Nishant Sindhu was instrumental in Team India's record-breaking U-19 World Cup victory which concluded on Saturday. India defeated England by 4 wickets to clinch the low scoring match with Nishant Sindhu scoring a fine half-century and guiding the team to ultimate victory. The Under-19 star had a decent outing and even captained the team during the group stage when key players missed two matches due to COVID-19.

Before the quarterfinal clash against Bangladesh, the news of Nishant Sindhu testing Covid positive emerged which forced him to sit out for a crucial encounter. He tested positive after the final league against Uganda but recovered in time to play the all-important semi-final against Australia.

Nishant Sindhu's coach Sant Kumar Rathee, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, spoke about the youngster's mindset and how he coped with the pressure.

Nishant Sindhu coach Sant Kumar Rathee on his performance during U-19 World Cup

Sant Kumar Rathee, in an exclusive interview, gave insight on how disciplined Nishant Sindhu is and how he plays the game. He said,

"Nishant became champion at the Under 16 level and this year at the U-19 level he was a champion during the Vinoo Mankad tournament. He has a great game sense and takes time on the wicket and then changes his gear He plays his shots according to the wicket. His mindset is strong and always stays disciplined and keeps focus on his performance you saw it yesterday he was disciplined and scored runs per each ball."

Nishant Sindhu performance in the U-19 World Cup

The 17-year-old Sindhu has played a pivotal role in India’s run in the ongoing tournament. The talented all-rounder from Haryana has picked up six wickets and has scored 90 runs in four matches so far. Sindhu, along with his fellow left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal, has shared 18 wickets in the tournament.