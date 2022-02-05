U-19 World Cup: Virat Kohli Extends Wishes To Team India Ahead Of Summit Clash Vs England

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli took to his official Koo handle on Saturday and extended his best wishes for the India U-19 cricket team, for their summit clash in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 against England. India U-19 led by Yash Dhull stormed into the finals after winning against Australia U-19 by 96 runs in the second semi-final on February 2. The young Indian team also scripted history by reaching the fourth consecutive final in the history of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kohli posted a message for the India juniors and said, “Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final.” The former India skipper earlier spoke to the U-19 players in a virtual meeting and provided his valuable insights and tips for their much-important match. Kohli led the India U-19 team in 2008 and emerged victorious in the World Cup, before becoming a driving force for the senior team.

How has India performed in the previous editions of the U-19 World Cup?

The fact that skipper Dhull’s side is the fourth team, following Priyam Garg’s side in 2020, Prithvi Shaw’s team in 2018, and Ishan Kishan’s team in 2016 to play in the U-19 CWC final makes this match more interesting. The 2018 World Cup champions will now be looking to continue their momentum from the semi-final clash. Dhull led the team from the front against the Aussies on Wednesday as he hit a knock of 110 runs off 110 balls in the first innings of the semi-final.

India U-19 cricket team will look to continue their winning momentum

Dhull and Shaik Rasheed stitched a 200-run stand for the third wicket and set a strong target of 291 runs for the Aussies. Defending the target, the Indian bowlers picked up wickets in regular intervals and bowled out Australia with 194 runs on the board. Vicky Ostwal picked up a maximum of three wickets in his quota of 10 overs after giving away just 42 runs, while Nishant Sindhu and Ravi Kumar picked up two wickets each. At the same time, Raj Bawa, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Kaushal Tambe also contributed with one wicket each.

(Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam)