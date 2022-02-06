U19 WC: VVS Laxman Hails 'exemplary' Team India For 'testing Positive, Showing Resilience'

India U19 on Saturday made history when they beat England U19 by four wickets to win their 5th ICC U19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Half-centuries from vice-captain Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu, and some brilliant bowling performance from pacers Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa ensured the India U19 team's victory. Former India cricketer and head of National Cricket Academy, VVS Laxman, had special praise fo the boys after lifting the title.

ICC U19 WC: VVS Laxman heaps praise on India U19 team

VVS Laxman has been a part of the India U19 team coaching staff during the duration of the tournament. As per ESPNCricinfo report, Laxman, while speaking to the broadcasting team, said that the boys were outstanding despite COVID trouble after the opening match.

He said, "In the middle of this tournament, we all know what happened to the boys. To test positive, but to show that kind of resilience and positive attitude, was exemplary."

The former batsman also spoke about how the players should recognise the importance of the achievement and use it as a learning process first and foremost. He added, "This is just the start of their journey," he said.

"Everyone in this group understands that, because this is all about development as players, as persons, and it's great to see the way they have developed and the way they've evolved over the last couple of months. It's very exciting time for all of them but it's just the start of their journeys as cricketers."

IND vs ENG ICC U19 WC final recap

After winning the toss, England captain Tom Prest decided to bat first. However, the decision backfired, with India U19 pacer Ravi Kumar giving the boys in blue an early sniff in the match with two quick wickets. Raja Bawa got into the act just when it looked like England's innings seemed to be coming back on track, courtesy of George Thomas.

Raj Bawa first got rid of Thomas, after which he kept on adding wickets to his tally. James Rew tried to consolidate from one end but England found themselves at 91/7 at one point.

Rew was supported by James Sales as the duo put on a 93 runs stand for the eighth wicket before Rew was caught out in the boundary going for a century. England's innings wrapped up soon after, as India bowled them out for 189 in 44.5 overs. James Sales managed to remain unbeaten on 34.

For India, Raj Bawa finished with a 5-wicket haul while Ravi Kumar picked up four wickets. Kaushal Tambe picked up the remaining wicket.

Despite losing Angkrish Raghuvanshi for a duck, Harnoor Singh and vice-captain Shaikh Rasheed tried to steady the innings. Following the dismissal of Harnoor, it was Rasheed who looked solid at one end.

Rasheed was dismissed right after his half-century while skipper Yah Dhull was quick to follow him back to the pavilion. Nishant Sidhu though, held his nerve at one end and along with Raj Bawa, put on a 67-run stand, which took the game away from England. Dinesh Bana finished the match with a six and sealed the win for India.