U19 World Cup: Sindhu Recovers From COVID, Entire India Squad Fit For Semis Vs Australia

The development means that all squad members are available for the crucial game. Sindhu had led the side in two league games in the absence of Yash Dhull.

U19 World Cup: Sindhu recovers from COVID, entire India squad fit for semis vs Australia

India U-19 cricketer Nishant Sindhu has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the all-important semifinal against Australia in the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday.

The development means that all squad members are available for the crucial game. Sindhu had led the side in two league games in the absence of Yash Dhull who had tested positive along with four team members before the game against Ireland.

Sindhu tested positive after the final league against Uganda.

"All are available for selection for the Australia game. Sindhu has tested negative," an ICC source told PTI.

Record four-time champions India had beaten Australia in the warm-up game ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa.

