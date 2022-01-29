U19 World Cup: VVS Laxman Passes On His 'slip' Expertise To India U19 Stars; Watch

The India U19 team has had a great ICC U19 World Cup so far, winning all of their group stage games and finishing at the top of the points table. The Indian colt's next challenge will be Bangladesh U19 in the quarterfinals of the ICC U19 World Cup. The match is the repeat of the previous World Cup final where Bangladesh beat India in the final to lift the trophy.

The quarterfinal encounter will be a chance for the Indian boys to seek revenge against the Bangladesh team and knock out the defending champions. Ahead of the high octane India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup clash, former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who is the head coach of the India U19 team, was seen giving some slip catching tips to the youngsters.

U19 World Cup: VVS Laxman gives slip catching practice to India U19 players

The ICC posted a video of VVS Laxman taking on a practice session of India U19 players in which he is seen sharing some pointers with a couple of players on how to field in the slips. After giving away some tips, VVS Laxman was seen giving India U19 players some catching practice to polish their skills ahead of the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup quarterfinal match.

India vs Bangladesh U19: Yash Dhull returns to lead India U19 after COVID results

In what comes a big news for the India U19 team, regular skipper Yash Dhull and a couple of players have made their return to the team after missing out on a few of the matches due to COVID. However, Nishant Sindhu, who led the team in the absence of Yash Dhull, will miss the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup quarterfinal after testing positive following the final league game against Uganda.

Earlier, skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh had returned positive RT-PCR tests before the Ireland game. The Indian team had struggled to put up a playing XI on the park following the COVID outbreak in the camp. Dhull and other infected players reached Antigua on Friday morning after undergoing seven days of isolation in Trinidad.