UAE Cricket In Crisis After Another Player Banned Thanks To Illegal Indian Bookie Deal

The sport of cricket is back to normalcy with countries playing series against each other and the cash-rich Indian Premier League 2021 being played with top international cricketers being part of the event. While cricket fans around the world are glued to their TV sets watching IPL 2021, match-fixing news is once again back in the limelight with former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak caught guilty of breaking the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Following the Heath Streak ban, yet another cricketer was found guilty of breaking the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Qadeer Ahmed ban rocks UAE cricket

The Qadeer Ahmed ban is the latest disgraceful chapter in the history of UAE cricket after the cricketer admitted to breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Ahmed has currently been banned from all cricket activities for five years. The player has been charged under the following articles:

Breach of Article 2.4.4 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Zimbabwe v UAE series in April 2019.

Breach of Article 2.3.2 – disclosing Inside Information in August 2019 in circumstances where he knew or should have known that the information might be used for betting purposes.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Netherlands v UAE series in August 2019.

Breach of Article 2.4.5 – failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any facts or matters that came to his attention that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Code by another Participant.

Breach of Article 2.4.6 – failing or refusing to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 – obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation including by concealing information

All you need to know about Heath Streak ban

The former Zimbabwe captain was banned for eight years after being charged with five breaches of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. According to various reports, he disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 tri-series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan series in 2018. The reports also state that Streak may have revealed inside information from his stints during the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League (APL).

Back in 2019, Sanath Jayasuriya, the former Sri Lanka captain, was charged with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Sanath Jayasuriya was banned for two years from the game. This was an account where a cricketer failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021

Back in 2019, Shakib al Hasan was also banned by the ICC for not reporting the approaches made on him by bookies. The cricketer received a suspension for one year after which he is making a comeback into international cricket. The all-rounder triggered a bidding war in the IPL auction in February and was eventually signed by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 hasn't gone according to the plan after the Bangladesh all-rounder failed to make an impact with both bat and ball in the three matches played so far. The left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner has scored 38 runs in 3 matches and picked up just 2 wickets.