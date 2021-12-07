UAE Skipper Makes Special Request To R Ashwin; 'Looks Like I Need To Take 10 Wickets...'

New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel entered history books on Saturday after he bagged 10 wickets in one inning, thereby becoming only the third-ever player in cricket history to do so. The Mumbai-born player's stellar performance met with a huge standing ovation from the Wankhede crowd including India's Ravichandran Ashwin as he walked back to the pavilion after concluding the innings. After the match, R Ashwin tweeted a cheeky message to the Twitter verification team asking for Ajaz to be 'verified' on their social media platform after the Kiwi spinner's sensational ten-wicket haul in a single inning and they obliged as Ajaz was given the 'blue tick' that shows the person or page is verified.

Now, the United Arab Emirates cricket team's skipper Ahmed Raza wrote a funny tweet saying that he will need to take 10 wickets in an innings to get verified on Twitter or maybe R Ashwin could put up a tweet as he had done earlier which got Ajaz Patel verified. His Twitter followers also grew exponentially from about 5000 followers before the match to about 20,000 followers now.

Ahmed Raza posted this on his Twitter account:

Looks like I need to take 10 wickets in an innings to get @verified 😂😂😂 or Ash anna can put up a tweet like this 🤔 https://t.co/VmoZIotffj — Ahmed Raza (@ahmedrazauae) December 6, 2021

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's stunning performance

On Friday, Ajaz Patel had dismissed Shubman Gill, Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, followed by Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj on Saturday. India finished the innings with 325 runs in 109.5 overs as Mayank Agarwal scored 150 runs in 311 balls. But the pick of the day was Ajaz Patel who finished the innings with the figures of 10 wickets in 47.5 overs, conceding 119 runs at an economy of 2.49.

The previous two cricketers to have achieved the feat are former India spinner Anil Kumble and England's Jim Laker. Anil Kumble achieved the feat in 1999 against Pakistan, picking up 10/74 in 26.3 overs to hand India a remarkable 212-run victory. Jim Laker on the other hand picked up 10 wickets for 53 runs in 1956 against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester in a thrilling Test cricket match.

Image: ICC-Cricket.com/R Ashwin/Twitter