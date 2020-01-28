UAE-U19 Vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Scotland Under-19 will face United Arab Emirates Under-19 in Quarter-final 4 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2019/20. The match will be played at the Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom on Tuesday, January 28 at 1:30 PM IST. Angus Guy will captain Scotland U-19s and Aryan Lakra will lead the United Arab Emirates U-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen prophecises Jofra Archer quitting international cricket due to ECB

UAE-U19 vs SCO-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Scotland U-19s:

Angus Guy (captain), Tomas Mackintosh (wicketkeeper), Ben Davidson, Jasper Davidson, Syed Shah, Daniel Cairns, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Callum Grant, Euan McBeth, Rory Hanley, and Lyle Robertson.

United Arab Emirates U-19s:

Aryan Lakra (captain), Vriitya Aravind (wicketkeeper), Figy John, Ansh Tandon, Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu, Osama Hassan, Karthik Palaniapan, Sanchit Sharma, Akasha Tahir, Rishabh Mukherjee, Muhammad Farazuddin, Wasi Shah, Ali Naseer, and Chathiyan Dashan.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle comically compares New Zealand's small cricket grounds to TV sets

UAE-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Vriitya Aravind (Captain)

Batsmen: Jonathan Figy, U Shah, Ansh Tandon, Jasper Davidson

All-Rounders: Aryan Lakra (Vice-Captain), Sean Fischer-Keogh

Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma, Kess Sajjad, Chathiyan Dashan, P Meiyappan

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant dead: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer lead cricketing fraternity's tributes

UAE-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction and form guide

The winning team of this match-up will qualify for the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup.

Scotland's last match was against Zimbabwe and the latter won by 8 wickets. Scotland's best batsmen in the game were Kess Sajjad and Daniel Cairns. Their best bowlers were Jasper Davidson and Sean Fischer-Keogh.

United Arab Emirates' last match was against South Africa and the latter won by 23 runs. UAE's best batsmen in the match were Jonathan Figy and Vriitya Aravind. Their best bowlers were Aryan Lakra and Sanchit Sharma.

Scotland are favourites to win this match.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul enjoys being 'more proactive' in cricket with additional wicketkeeping duties