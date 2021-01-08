UAE Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st ODI Match Preview

The United Arab Emirates will lock horns with Ireland in the first match of four-match ODI series. The UAE vs IRE match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The UAE vs IRE live match is scheduled to commence at 11:00 AM IST on Friday, January 8. Here, we take a look at UAE vs IRE live scores, UAE vs IRE match prediction and UAE vs IRE playing 11.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction: UAE vs IRE live match preview

UAE's cricketers will be coming into the match after playing some domestic matches recently, however, the lack of international cricket could certainly hurt them when they take on Ireland in the four-match ODI series. The only advantage for UAE players will be playing on home ground and getting acclimatised to the weather conditions.

(Vid: @AbuDhabiCricket) pic.twitter.com/yC5oKYwdG1 — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) January 7, 2021

Apart from some exciting talent, UAE will be dependent on skipper Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa and Chirag Suri to guide the team throughout the series. Muhammad Usman and Aryan Lakra had a good domestic season and will look to carry on their domestic form in the ODI series.

Ireland, on the other hand, are a very good side and will start as favourites versus UAE in the ODI series. They have the experience of playing top-level international cricket and also have some cracking players in their ranks. The likes of Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien will look to get some runs under their belt against a very inexperienced UAE bowling attack.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Probable UAE vs IRE playing 11

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan, Kashif Daud, Mohammad Boota, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahamed.

IRE: Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, James MCcollum, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Denaly, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Paul Stirling, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young

UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Top picks for UAE vs IRE Dream11 team

Rohan Mustafa

Chirag Suri

Kevin O’Brien

Paul Stirling

UAE vs IRE match prediction: UAE vs IRE Dream11 team

UAE vs IRE live: UAE vs IRE match prediction

As per our UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction, IRE should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction, top picks and UAE vs IRE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The UAE vs IRE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Ireland Cricket / Twitter

