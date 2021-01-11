UAE Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Ireland's Tour Of UAE 2021, 2nd ODI

The United Arab Emirates will lock horns with Ireland in the second ODI of Ireland’s tour of UAE 2021. The UAE vs IRE match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 12, 2021. Here is our UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction, UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team and UAE vs IRE Dream11 top picks.

🌟 Muhammad Usman – 102*

🌟 Chundangapoyil Rizwan – 109

👬 184-run fourth-wicket stand – a record for UAE in ODIs



A terrific batting performance helped UAE defeat Ireland by six wickets in the first ODI 👏#UAEvIRE pic.twitter.com/7yBbt3quMw — ICC (@ICC) January 8, 2021

Also Read | Australian Test Skipper Tim Paine Backs Team India, Says They Don't Condone Racial Abuse

UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Playing their first ODI game in one year, the UAE Cricket Team defied all expectations as they thundered to a victory over the far more experienced Ireland Cricket team. Sent in to bowl first, the Emirates side was slightly loose, giving away 269 runs courtesy of some heavy-hitting by Paul Stirling 131* (148) and a 53 off 61 by captain Andrew Balbirnie. Rohan Mustafa was the standout bowler for the hosts, ending his 10 overs with brilliant figures of 43-2 and one maiden over.

With Ireland holding the advantage in just about every possible sphere, the UAE needed a miracle performance to win, and they delivered. After three early wickets saw the UAE fall to 51/3 in 12.5 overs, CP Rizwan and Mohammad Usman came out all guns blazing. The duo made back to back centuries - Rizwan 109, Usman 102* - to take their team through to the win. With the series now 1-0 in favour of the hosts, Ireland will be hoping to come back strong with a win in Tuesday's game.

Also Read | Steve Smith Banks On Australia's Formidable Test Record In Brisbane Ahead Of 4th Test

UAE vs IRE squads

UAE: Ahmed Raza (c), Waheed Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwaan, Alishan Sharafu, Adithya Shetty, Junaid Siddique.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

UAE vs IRE playing 11 prediction

UAE - Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Mohammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan and Kashif Daud.

Ireland - Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy.

UAE vs IRE Key Players

UAE - CP Rizwan, Mohammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa

Ireland - Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher

Also Read | Hanuma Vihari Creates World Record In Tests After Incredible 3.5 Hours Vigil At SCG

UAE vs IRE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen: Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling

Allrounders: Rohan Mustafa, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud

UAE vs IRE game prediction

According to our UAE vs IRE match prediction, Ireland will win this match.

Note: The UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Auction: Varun Chakravarthy's Emergence To Push Kuldeep Yadav Out Of Kolkata?

Image Credits: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.