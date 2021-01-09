UAE Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, 2nd ODI Match Preview

UAE face Ireland in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match ODI series on Sunday. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday, January 10 and kick off at 11:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks and other match details of this second One Day International.

UAE have been on the rise and are growing very well by own, forming their own style and persona of cricket over the recent years. Starting the tournament as underdogs, the hosts stunned everyone with a massive win against Ireland in the first ODI of the series and will be hoping to replicate a similar performance in the second game.

& there it is ..... #UAE #Cricket take the win over @Irelandcricket in today's #ODI-series opener @AbuDhabiCricket .



Impressive tally of 109 for CP Rizwan & 102* for Muhammad Usman seal the deal.



Visit https://t.co/8d6GGv3l0e for stats & more. pic.twitter.com/09O8grgBEu — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) January 8, 2021

Ireland, on the other hand, have some great experience under their belt. Most of the Irish international cricketers are seen participating in various international cricket leagues across the world. After a shocking defeat to the UAE in the first ODI, the visitors will be looking to bounce back to winning ways and level the series 1-1 before heading into the final match of the 4-match ODI series.

UAE vs IRE Playing 11 (Predicted)

United Arab Emirates - Alishan Sharafu, Vriitya Aravind, Waheed Ahmed, CP Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Palaniappan Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza,

Ireland – Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Harry Tector, Barry McCarthy

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team

WIicketkeeper- Vriitya Aravind

Batsman- Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, CP Rizwan

Allrounders- Mark Adair, Rohan Mustafa, Curtis Campher

Bowlers- Ahmed Raza, Barry McCarthy, Kashif Daud

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Paul Stirling or Rohan Mustafa

Vice-Captain- Curtis Campher or Ahmed Raza

UAE vs IRE Match Prediction

The 22-yard strip at the stadium has been a batsmen's delight. The pitch is expected to give us a thrilling contest by providing something to both batsmen and bowlers. If the pitch behaves in the same manner as it did during the recently concluded T20 series, then we can expect the toss-winning captain to prefer batting first. As the Irish batsmen have a plethora of batting experience on various pitches, we predict Ireland to walk away with the win.

Note: The above UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction, UAE vs IRE Match Prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis, UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team and UAE vs IRE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

