UAE Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Playing 11s, 2nd ODI Match Preview

UAE host Ireland in the final match of One Day International of their 4-match ODI Series. The second UAE vs Ireland ODI will now be played on Monday, January 18 in Abu Dhabi. Let's have a look at the UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and top picks

GAME ON! 🏏🇦🇪☘️



Tomorrow's final ODI between @EmiratesCricket and @Irelandcricket at #AbuDhabiCricket has been given the green light 🙌



Both squads have been hard at work in our International Nets today 💪📸#UAEvIRE #everydayisgameday pic.twitter.com/abJ1OTXPkO — Abu Dhabi Cricket (@AbuDhabiCricket) January 17, 2021

United Arab Emirates start the match with a small advantage as the host registered a comfortable victory in the first match of the 4-match ODI series. Ireland was handed a massive defeat by 6 wickets as UAE's Chundangapoyil Rizwan scored a century to help the hosts complete the chase with ease.

Also Read Virender Sehwag Trolls Niroshan Dickwella For 'failed High 5', Fans Left In Splits: WATCH

Ireland will also start the match following a few positive performances. Skipper Andy Balbirnie helped himself to a half-century in the first ODI while Paul Sterling managed to register 131 runs but in vein. Ireland will be aiming to get back on the winning ways and look to level the series with a win. They had a brilliant outing against England on their previous tour as the visitors will be looking to replicate similar performances in this upcoming match.

Also Read David Warner Takes Controversial DRS Call On 48, Fuming Indian Fans SLAM Umpiring: WATCH

UAE vs IRE playing 11

United Arab Emirates- CP Rizwan, Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan

Also Read UAE Vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast, Team Updates

Ireland- Kevin O'Brien, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine Josh Little.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Vritya Aravind

Batsmen- Andy Balbirnie, Paul Sterling, Muhammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan

All-rounders- Curtis Campher, Waheed Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers- Ahmed Raza, Berry McCarthy, Andy McBrine

Also Read Rohit Sharma Comically MOCKS Steve Smith On His Face With Controversial Gesture: WATCH

UAE vs IRE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Paul Sterling or Vritya Aravind

Vice-Captain- Andy Balbirnie or Chundangapoyil Rizwan

UAE vs IRE Match Prediction

The 22-yard strip at the stadium has been favoring the batsmen in recent matches as the batting-friendly surface has an average first innings score of 285 and, the large-sized boundaries will also bring the spinners into the game. The hosts will walk into the match brimming with confidence after they already won the first of their 4-match ODI series and will look to walk away as winners at the end of the game. We predict a win for the hosts as the end result of this match.

Note: The above UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction, UAE vs IRE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team and UAE vs IRE playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.