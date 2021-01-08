UAE Vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team Updates, Preview

The United Arab Emirates are set to face Ireland in the first ODI in the four-match ODI series starting Friday, January 8. The UAE vs Ireland match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Here are the UAE vs Ireland live streaming details, where to catch UAE vs Ireland live scores, the UAE vs Ireland pitch report and UAE vs Ireland live in India.

UAE vs Ireland live streaming: UAE vs Ireland ist ODI preview

Ireland will certainly start as favourites as they are the experienced team amongst the two in terms of playing international cricket. This will be the first proper series for Men in Green post COVID-19 and they will be looking to make a winning start in 2021. The likes of Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien will look to get some runs versus inexperienced UAE attack before taking on Afghanistan post the UAE trip.

Emirates Cricket Board Statement - Positive CoVid19 Tests



Click https://t.co/8KNrKXl8lP pic.twitter.com/1y5CAbQcfB — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) January 8, 2021

UAE, on the other hand, have a squad which consist of experienced and young cricketers The players in the side have just finished playing domestic matches and so they will not be short of match practice. The UAE side will look to take advantage of the home conditions and put up a good fight versus Ireland.

Ahead of the 1st ODI, the UAE team will miss services of vice-captain Chirag Suri and Aryan Lakra who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Both players are currently in isolation, are being monitored and are in good health as per the statement by Emirates Cricket Board.

UAE vs Ireland 1st ODI: UAE vs Ireland pitch report and weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers would look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted that the conditions will be fine with no rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

UAE vs Ireland 1st ODI: UAE vs Ireland live streaming details and UAE vs Ireland live in India

Fans can enjoy all the UAE vs Ireland live in India on the EuroSport channel. For UAE vs Ireland live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

Image: Ireland Cricket / Twitter

