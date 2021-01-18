UAE Vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast, Team Updates

The United Arab Emirates are set to face Ireland in the final match of the ODI series on Monday, January 18. The UAE vs Ireland match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Here are the UAE vs Ireland live streaming details, where to catch UAE vs Ireland live scores, the UAE vs Ireland 2nd ODI Abu Dhabi Weather forecast.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Marnus Labuschagne And Matthew Wade Within Three Balls: WATCH

UAE vs Ireland live streaming: UAE vs Ireland 2nd ODI preview

Currently, UAE leads the four-match ODI series 1-0 with previous two matches being abandoned due to UAE squad testing positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks. With the four-match series ut down to two, It remains to be seen if COVI-19 tested players will be able to make it through for the Monday's encounter. Ireland on other hand will look to level the series, before playing Afghanistan in the three-match World Cup Super League series starting January 21.

#ICYMI



Highlights from the first men’s ODI of the series between @EmiratesCricket and @Irelandcricket.



Join us for Round 2 tomorrow!pic.twitter.com/6Ana2sAaeT — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) January 17, 2021

In the only match played in the series so far UAE came out victorious by six wicketsChundangapoyil Rizwan and Muhammad Usman scored centuries with the bat in that match. For Ireland, Paul Stirling had score century while opening the innings. Fans could be in for yet another exciting contest between these two teams.

Also Read: Raman Credits Shastri For 'Reviving A Battered' Team, Vaughan Impressed By Indian Coach

UAE vs Ireland 2nd ODI: UAE vs Ireland pitch report and Abu Dhabi weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers would look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss could look to bowl first and restrict the opponent to less score in order to chase the target like last time. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted that the conditions will be fine with no rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

Also Read: S Sreesanth Bowls Leg-spin, Gets Rewarded With Wicket In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Game

UAE vs Ireland 2nd ODI: UAE vs Ireland live streaming details and UAE vs Ireland live in India

Fans can enjoy all the UAE vs Ireland live in India on the EuroSport channel. For UAE vs Ireland live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

Also Read: R Ashwin Tries To Bamboozle Shardul Thakur-Washington Sundar As He Turns Anchor On Day 3

UAE vs IRE squads

UAE: Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza(c), Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Kashif Daud, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Boota, Adhitya Shetty

IRE: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Neil Rock, David Delany, James McCollum

Image: ICC / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.