UAE Vs Ireland 2nd ODI Suspended, Series In Trouble After COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge

The Ireland cricket team, currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), were due to play their second ODI against the hosts on Tuesday, January 12. However, their entire four-match tour has now come under a flux after several UAE players tested positive for the contagious coronavirus disease. While the UAE vs Ireland 2nd ODI has been called off, it remains to be seen how the remainder of the series will now pan out in the desert country.

UAE vs Ireland 2nd ODI suspended

📡: MATCH SUSPENDED



Tomorrow's ODI between UAE and Ireland has been suspended after four positive COVID-19 tests in UAE squad.



➡️ Read more: https://t.co/srYjoQtm9d#BackingGreen #UAEvIreland ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/OZQoaHDRWt — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) January 11, 2021

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Gets THIS Special Request From Indian Fans After Ravindra Jadeja Gets Injured

UAE vs Ireland series gets plagued with COVID-19

As many as four UAE players have been tested positive for coronavirus so far in the series. After the recent update, cricket boards of both nations made a call to suspend the UAE vs Ireland 2nd ODI.

In a statement released by the Emirates Cricket Board, the UAE team recently underwent 48 hours of self-isolation. Furthermore, the authorities require the UAE players to remain in quarantine for an extended period of time. In regards to the remainder of the UAE vs Ireland series, an official call will be made by the cricket boards after an agreement has been “reached and approved” by them.

Also Read | Hanuma Vihari And R Ashwin's Rearguard Makes India Achieve THIS Top Feat After 42 Years

Impact on Afghanistan vs Ireland series

After facing hosts UAE, Ireland were scheduled to face Afghanistan between January 21 and 26 in a three-match ODI series. The matches against Afghanistan, all set to be played in Abu Dhabi, will be part of the ongoing inaugural edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. With Ireland’s series against UAE looking uncertain to go forward, it remains to be seen if the eventual outcome will also impact the schedule of their all-important set of matches against a much-stronger Afghanistan unit.

Several Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman recently participated in Big Bash League 2020-21 (BBL 2020-21) competition for their respective sides. The three aforementioned players have all departed from Australia to join their Afghanistan squad in the UAE. Afghanistan vice-captain Rashid Khan, who played for the Adelaide Strikers this BBL 2020-21 season, received a standing ovation from the crowd on Monday, January 11 after he finished his four overs spell against Melbourne Stars.

Rashid Khan has bowled his last ball of #BBL10 😢



Don't they love him here in Adelaide! pic.twitter.com/5vE0LCMU7J — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2021

Also Read | Hanuma Vihari Creates World Record In Tests After Incredible 3.5 Hours Vigil At SCG

Also Read | R Ashwin's Wife Gives Him EPIC Advice In Tackling Tim Paine's Sledges, Fans Laud Her Wit

Image source: Cricket Ireland Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.