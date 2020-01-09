UAE Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

UAE will take on Namibia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 on Thursday, January 9. The match will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. It will commence at 11:00 AM (IST).

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Opens Up On 'setbacks Making Him Stronger' After Sexism Controversy

UAE have had a dismal start to their campaign as they have managed to win only 2, lose 3 and one game ended in no result. They defeated Namibia in their last match by 8 runs. They are placed at the 5th position on the points table with 5 points to their name.

On the other hand, Namibia have had a great tournament so far as they have managed to win 4 and lose 2 out of the 6 games they have played. They beat Oman in their last game by 52 runs. They are currently placed at the third position in the points table with 8 points to their name.

ALSO READ | Saba Karim's Son Fidel Karim Arrested In Mumbai For Rash And Negligent Driving

Let's have a look at the squad and Dream11 prediction

UAE vs NAM Squads

UAE Squad: Ahmed Raza (Captain), Vriitya Aravind (Wicket-keeper), Chirag Suri, Darius D'Silva, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Palaniapan, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid, Figy John, Zahoor Khan.

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green,(Wicket-keeper), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Jan-Izak De Villiers, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Smit, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals Star Jos Buttler Constantly Abuses Retiring Vernon Philander; Watch Clip

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Zane Green (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Stephen Baard, JP Kotze

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan, Bernard Scholtz, Jan de Villiers

All-Rounders: Rohan Mustafa (Captain), Craig Williams

Namibia are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Final To Be Played On May 24; Doubleheaders To Be Scrapped: Report