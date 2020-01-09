The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

UAE Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

UAE vs NAM Dream11: UAE will take on Namibia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 on Saturday, January 11 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
UAE vs NAM dream11

UAE will take on Namibia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 on Thursday, January 9. The match will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. It will commence at 11:00 AM (IST).

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Opens Up On 'setbacks Making Him Stronger' After Sexism Controversy

UAE have had a dismal start to their campaign as they have managed to win only 2, lose 3 and one game ended in no result.  They defeated Namibia in their last match by 8 runs. They are placed at the 5th position on the points table with 5 points to their name.

On the other hand, Namibia have had a great tournament so far as they have managed to win 4 and lose 2 out of the 6 games they have played. They beat Oman in their last game by 52 runs. They are currently placed at the third position in the points table with 8 points to their name.

ALSO READ | Saba Karim's Son Fidel Karim Arrested In Mumbai For Rash And Negligent Driving

Let's have a look at the squad and Dream11 prediction

UAE vs NAM Squads

UAE Squad: Ahmed Raza (Captain), Vriitya Aravind (Wicket-keeper), Chirag Suri, Darius D'Silva, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Palaniapan, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid, Figy John, Zahoor Khan.

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green,(Wicket-keeper), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Jan-Izak De Villiers, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Smit, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals Star Jos Buttler Constantly Abuses Retiring Vernon Philander; Watch Clip

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Zane Green (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Stephen Baard, JP Kotze

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan, Bernard Scholtz, Jan de Villiers

All-Rounders: Rohan Mustafa (Captain), Craig Williams

Namibia are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Final To Be Played On May 24; Doubleheaders To Be Scrapped: Report

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA VIKAS AGHADI WINS IN 4 DIST.
WB GUV ON VISVA BHARATI INCIDENT
CHHAPAAK MAKERS TO GET NOTICE?
BABBAR BACKS DEEPIKA OVER JNU ROW
MO SALAH MOCKS AFRICAN FEDERATION
KARTIK BACKS DEEPIKA PADUKONE