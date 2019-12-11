UAE Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team Details, Form Guide And Top Picks

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will play Scotland in the third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. The match which will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, December 11 at 11:30 AM IST. Ahmed Raza will captain the UAE and Kyle Coetzer will lead Scotland. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

United Arab Emirates:

Ahmed Raza(captain), Vriitya Aravind(wicketkeeper), Chirag Suri, Darius D'Silva, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Figy John, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, and Zawar Farid

Scotland:

Kyle Coetzer(captain), Matthew Cross(wicketkeeper), Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Josh Davey, Craig Wallace, and Stuart Whittingham.

Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen: Michael Jones, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman

All-Rounders: Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod (captain), Waheed Ahmed

Bowlers: Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt (vice-captain), Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Form Guide

The United Arab Emirates are currently fifth in the Points Table with one loss out of one game. Their last game was against the USA and they lost that game by 3 wickets. Their best batsmen in that game were Chirag Suri and Muhammad Usman. Their best bowlers were Waheed Ahmed and Junaid Siddique.

Scotland are currently third in the Points Table after winning three out of their five games. Their last game was against the USA and they lost the game by 35 runs. Their best batsmen were Calum MacLeod and Michael Jones. Their best bowlers were Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt.

