UAE Vs Singapore Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier?

Singapore and the United Arab Emirates are all set to lock horns in the third match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers on Monday. The match is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. IST at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman. The winner of the four-team competition will get an opportunity to play in the Asia Cup 2022 with big teams including India and Pakistan. Hong Kong and Kuwait are currently on top of the table with two points each.

Where is Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2022 qualifier taking place?

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) Asia Cup 2022 qualifier is taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman.

When is Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2022 qualifier taking place?

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) Asia Cup 2022 qualifier will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch Singapore vs United Arab Emirates in India?

The live telecast of the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers is being carried by Star Sports Network in India. The match between Singapore and the United Arab Emirates will be available on Star Network's TV channels in the country. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch Singapore vs United Arab Emirates in UAE?

The live telecast of the 2022 Asia Cup qualifiers will be available on OSN Sports Cricket HD in the UAE and other middle-eastern countries.

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates: Predicted Playing XIs

Singapore: Rohan Rangarajan, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Manpreet Singh (wk), Surendran Chandramohan, Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Puri.

United Arab Emirates: Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja.

Singapore vs United Arab Emirates: Full squads

Singapore: Amjad Mahboob (captain), Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Aman Desai, Aritra Dutta, Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Vinoth Baskaran, Adwitya Bhargava, Surendran Chandramohan, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Vihaan Maheshwari, Manpreet Singh, Akshay Puri, Rohan Rangarajan, Jeevan Santhanam.

United Arab Emirates: Chundangapoyil Rizwan (captain), Sultan Ahmed, Sabir Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem.

Asia Cup Qualifier: Full schedule

No. Teams Date Time Match 1 Hong Kong vs Singapore August 20 7:30 PM Match 2 UAE vs Kuwait August 21 7:30 PM Match 3 Singapore vs UAE August 22 7:30 PM Match 4 Hong Kong vs Kuwait August 23 7:30 PM Match 5 Kuwait vs Singapore August 24 5:30 PM Match 6 Hong Kong vs UAE August 24 9:30 PM

Image: ICC