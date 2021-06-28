UCB Vs BUB Dream11: Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Hungary 2021 Details

United Csalad and Budapest Blinders will battle it out in Match 5 and Match 6 of the ongoing ECS T10 Hungary 2021 on Tuesday. The contest will be played at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 12:30 PM IST on, June 29. Here is our UCB vs BUB Dream11 prediction, UCB vs BUB Dream11 team, UCB vs BUB scorecard and UCB vs BUB opener.

UCB vs BUB match preview

A total of five teams will clash in the latest edition of the ECS T10 Hungary for the ultimate championship. United Csalad will open their campaign on Monday when they take on the Royal Tigers Cricket Club. The Blinders on the other hand have had a disappointing start to their season thus far. After having lost their first two games, they are currently the wooden spooners of the tournament. They will look to redeem themselves by coming up with improved performance, whereas the United Csalad will be aiming to pocket the two matches against the out-of-form team in the UCB vs BUB opener as well as their subsequent clash.

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live in India and the UCB vs BUB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BLB vs BUB live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. For the UCB vs BUB scorecard and updates, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

UCB vs BUB weather report and pitch report

The weather in Szodliget seems ideal for a game of T10 cricket. According to AccuWeather, conditions will be sunny throughout the upcoming encounter. Moreover, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action of the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game.

As for the wicket, ECS T10 matches are being played on an AstroTurf surface. This means that the surface will remain the same during the innings. There will be an even bounce throughout the match and the faster bowlers will enjoy bowling on the wicket. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first, considering the conditions.

UCB vs BUB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - V Ravindran

Batsmen - I Khan, A Parihar, B Patel, A Weligamage

All-rounders - A Yalmaz (C), A Ghani, H Ashfaq (VC)

Bowlers - S Khan-II, F Farrell, D Gaikwad

UCB vs BUB Dream11 prediction

As per our UCB vs BUB Dream11 prediction, UCB will come out on top in this contest.

Disclaimer: The UCB vs BUB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The UCB vs BUB Dream11 team and UCB vs BUB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket/YouTube