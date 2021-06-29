UCB Vs BUB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, ECS T10 Hungary Prediction

Match 5 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between United Csalad and Budapest Blinders at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 29. Here is our UCB vs BUB Dream11 prediction, UCB vs BUB Dream11 team and UCB vs BUB scorecard.

Both the teams are making their debut in the tournament and had a rather good start to their campaign after Day 1. United Csalad are third on the points table after two matches having won and lost one match each. The team started their campaign against defending champions Royal Tigers and lost the first match by 44 runs.

However, in the second match, Csalad bounced back to beat the Tigers by 33 runs. They will be carrying this confidence and look to upset current table-toppers Budapest Blinders in the upcoming fixtures.

Budapest Blinders, led by Steffan Gooch, has made a strong start to the tournament, winning both their fixtures on Day 1. The team took on Blinders Blizzards and went onto beat them by 19 runs and 8 wickets respectively. With a chance of keeping their unbeaten run intact, the Blinders will not settle for anything less than a win. This should be a good contest to watch.

The conditions will be mostly sunny during the match. However, there will be cloud cover as the match progresses The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the UCB vs BUB prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the UCB vs BUB match, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

For United Csalad, performances from Vinoth Ravindran and Ashrith Darapureddy will be key in the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well just like their performance on Day 1. On the other hand, Budapest Blinders will look up to Steffan Gooch and Abbas Ghani to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players are exceptional and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

As per our UCB vs BUB Dream11 prediction, BUB will come out on top in this contest.

