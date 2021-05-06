UCC Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 15 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between United CC and Brno Rangers at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 6. Here is our UCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction, UCC vs BRG Dream11 team, UCC vs BRG best team and UCC vs BRG player record.

UCC vs BRG match preview

For Brno Rangers, this will be their first match of the tournament and they will look to make a winning start to their campaign against a winless United CC team. The team performed well in the ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 last season and went onto lift the title. Taking confidence from the title-winning campaign, the team will look to do well in the tournament.

United CC, on the other hand, have struggled in the tournament and lost their opening two fixtures. They lost to Prague Spartans Vanguards via Golden Ball rule after the match ended in a tie. In their second match, they got beaten by Prague Barbarians Vandals by 8 wickets. The team will look to perform well versus Brno Rangers and register their first win in the tournament.

UCC vs BRG weather report

There will be rain coming down before the start which could delay the match, however, post the shower there will be intermittent cloud cover. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming down before the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the UCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction a viable one.

UCC vs BRG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

UCC vs BRG player record

Ayush Sharma and Piyushsingh Baghel haven't made big scores in the first two matches, however, the duo will be looking to get some runs to help their team to victory over Brno Rangers. On the other hand, Brno Rangers will be relying on Dylan Steyn and skipper Rahat Ali to fire for them right from Match 1. Expect these four players to do well in the match.

UCC vs BRG Dream11 team

UCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction

As per our UCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction, BRG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The UCC vs BRG player record and as a result, the UCC vs BRG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The UCC vs BRG Dream11 team and UCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.