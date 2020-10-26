UCC Vs FCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

United CC Girona will battle it out against Fateh CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our UCC vs FCC match prediction and UCC vs FCC Dream11 team. The UCC vs FCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: PKCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

UCC vs FCC live: UCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction and preview

UCC are the team to beat in Group A as they are currently at top of the points table. They have had a great tournament so far winning five and losing one match in the six matches played in the tournament so far. This will be UCC's last league match and they will be looking to end the league stage campaign with a win over FCC.

On the other hand, FCC have two matches left in the tournament including this one and they will be looking to win both of the matches. They have so far registered three wins out of five matches and a win in this match will see them have a greater chance to make it to the knockout stages. An exciting contest is on cards as both teams look to field their best players in the UCC vs FCC playing 11

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

UCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the UCC vs FCC Dream11 team

UCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: UCC squad for UCC vs FCC Dream11 team

Mirza Imtiaz Asghar (c), Amar Shakoor, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Syed Shafaat Ali/Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Ehsan (wk), Paramvir Singh, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Syed Shafaat Ali/Khalid Ahmadi, Hikmat Khan, Abid Mahboob, Rajwinder Singh.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Chennai Become First Team To Be Officially Knocked Out Of Race For Qualifiers

UCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: FCC squad for UCC vs FCC Dream11 team

Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Amanbir Singh Sran, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh.

Also Read: Sakshi Dhoni Wins Chennai Fans' Hearts With Special Instagram Post For MS Dhoni And Co.

UCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for UCC vs FCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Ehsan

Happy Singh

Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail

Sumair Safdar Khan

UCC vs FCC match prediction: UCC vs FCC Dream11 team

UCC vs FCC live: UCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction

As per our UCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction, UCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The UCC vs FCCv Dream11 prediction, UCC vs FCC top picks and UCC vs FCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The UCC vs FCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.