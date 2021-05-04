UCC Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 6 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 6 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between United CC and Prague Spartans Vanguards at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 4. Here is our UCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction, UCC vs PSV Dream11 team, UCC vs PSV best team and UCC vs PSV player record.

UCC vs PSV match preview

United despite going winless at both the ECN Czech Super Series and ECS Prague in October last year showed promise with their brand of cricket. They will be hoping to make a winning start to their campaign with the team having some decent players in their ranks. The team promises to be a stronger outfit, after last year's steep learning curve. United CC will start the tournament as underdogs, with a formidable bowling attack and their batting continues to improve with each and every game.

This is the second match of the day for Prague Spartans Vanguards who went winless in last year's edition. They will look to make it two out of two wins giving momentum to their campaign. Last year the team came third in the ECN Czech Super Series at Championship weekend and will look to take the positive from that finish and start on a bright note.

UCC vs PSV weather report

The condition will be cloudy during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

UCC vs PSV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

UCC vs PSV player record

Abhimanyu Singh and skipper Pramod Bagauly will be the key players for United CC and will be expected to perform well for the team right from the first match. For Prague Spartans Vanguards, the form of Satyajit Sengupta and my and skipper Neeraj Tyagi will be crucial for the team's success in the opening two fixtures. Expect the above-mentioned players to do well in this fixture.

UCC vs PSV Dream11 team

UCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction

As per our UCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction, PSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The UCC vs PSV player record and as a result, the UCC vs PSV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The UCC vs PSV Dream11 team and UCC vs PSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

