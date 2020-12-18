Uday Kotak Has THIS Remarkable Similarity With Sachin Tendulkar For Inspiration In Life

Uday Kotak, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India’s very own Kotak Mahindra Bank, is one of the richest bankers in the world. Apparently, the billionaire, now 61-years-old, once wanted to become a professional cricketer before an unfortunate incident prompted him to pursue the field of business. When Kotak was just 20 years old, he sustained a fatal blow to the head as he was struck by a ball while playing league cricket.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Bestie Vinod Kambli In A Priceless Throwback Picture

Uday Kotak and Sachin Tendulkar shared same cricket coach during their childhood

Ramakant Achrekar is quite an acquainted name in Indian cricket, especially within the cricketing quarters of Mumbai. He coached former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar and was highly responsible for his cricket upbringing in the gymkhanas of Mumbai. Moreover, Achrekar also coached Tendulkar’s teammate Vinod Kambli, who averaged a staggering 54.20 across 17 competitive Tests during his playing days.

Interestingly, the beloved cricket coach also mentored Uday Kotak, when the modern-day tycoon pursued cricket during his playing days in school competitions. When Ramakant Achrekar passed away in early 2019, Kotak took to Twitter and expressed his grief over the demise of the coaching legend. He wrote that he still has some “fond memories” of Achrekar teaching him some immaculate batting techniques. The banking wizard also wrote that Achrekar used to “smack” him with the stumps whenever he made a fielding blunder in practice sessions.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Reveals First Moment That Made Him Feel Capable To Play For India: WATCH

Uday Kotak remembers Ramakant Achrekar with an emotional post

My cricket coach in school Ramakant Achrekar passes away. Fond memories of him teaching batting technique and a smack with the stump on my butt for dropping a catch during fielding practice. I miss playing cricket after a ball broke my head! Rest in peace my cricket guru. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) January 2, 2019

Also Read | Pink Ball Thrills Netizens As India & Australia Duke It Out Under Adelaide's Twilight Sky

Uday Kotak cricket accident

Lalit Doshi, from the Energy & Labour Department, Government of Maharashtra, shed further light to the entire Uday Kotak cricket accident. In an interview with the Economictimes.com back in 2019, he said that the incident occurred in 1979 when Kotak was playing cricket at the Kanga League level. Elaborating the fatal moment, Lalit Doshi said that the then 20-year-old was struck by a ball in the head when a fielder threw the ball back to the stumps. A surgery was later performed in time and Kotak “turned out well”, according to Doshi.

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Steve Smith's Bromance Gets New Name From Aussie Media; Netizens Divided

Image source: Uday Kotak and Sachin Tendulkar Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.