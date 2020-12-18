Uday Kotak Reveals Cricket Accident That Went On To Make Him The World's Richest Banker

Uday Kotak, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India’s very own Kotak Mahindra Bank, is one of the richest bankers in the world. Apparently, the billionaire had other ambitions while growing up. Kotak wanted to become a professional cricketer before an unfortunate incident prompted him to pursue the field of business.

Uday Kotak cricket accident: Billionaire reveals injury that shattered his cricketing ambition

Uday Kotak, now 61 years old, wanted to become a professional cricketer and even pursued the game under the guidance of Sir Ramakant Achrekar. Achrekar was also responsible in the cricketing upbringing of the former Indian captain and all-time great Sachin Tendulkar. Moreover, he also coached Tendulkar’s ex-teammate and batting prodigy Vinod Kambli.

Upon the demise of the beloved coach from Mumbai (in 2019), Uday Kotak expressed his condolences on Twitter and revealed his own ambitions and what prompted him to stop pursuing the sport. On Twitter, Uday Kotak revisited a fatal injury he sustained when he was just 20 years of age. He revealed that while playing a Kanga league game, he was struck with a ball in his head. Kotak wrote that he still misses playing cricket, even years after he quit the sport.

In 2019, Lalit Doshi from the Energy & Labor Department Government of Maharashtra shed further light to the entire Uday Kotak cricket accident. In an interview with the Economic Times, he said that the incident occurred in 1979 when Kotak was playing cricket in the Kanga League. Elaborating the fatal moment, Lalit Doshi said that the then 20-year-old Kotak was struck by a ball in the head when a fielder threw the ball back to the stumps. A surgery was later performed in time and Kotak “turned out well”, according to Doshi.

Uday Kotak remembers school cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar

My cricket coach in school Ramakant Achrekar passes away. Fond memories of him teaching batting technique and a smack with the stump on my butt for dropping a catch during fielding practice. I miss playing cricket after a ball broke my head! Rest in peace my cricket guru. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) January 2, 2019

How much is Uday Kotak salary?

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Uday Kotak salary is estimated to be $16 billion. He tied up with Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, back in 1986 and the two later formed one of the most successful banking empires in the world.

Image source: Uday Kotak and ICC Twitter

