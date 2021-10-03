UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Threatens To 'choke' Anyone Asking For His Ronaldo's Jersey

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has jokingly threatened to 'choke' any Everton player with his submission manoeuvre if they even think of laying their hands on Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Manchester United jersey. The former lightweight champion's remarks came ahead of Manchester United's home fixture against Everton at Old Trafford.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was in attendance at the 'Theatre of Dreams' for the Manchester United vs Everton clash and the 'Red Devils' had posted an image of the mixed martial artist posing with the football megastar's jersey on their official Twitter handle.

Man Utd went on to caption it as "Welcome to Old Trafford, Khabib[sic]."

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what 'CR7' jersey means to him

"Tomorrow, I'm gonna go watch the game. And I said, 'Ronaldo, you're T-shirt, you have to give me.If someone asks, tell them I'm gonna choke him out. Tell them be careful," said Khabib Nurmagomedov as quoted by The Sun.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Everton

Unfortunately, the ex-UFC champion could not watch the UEFA Euro Cup 2016 winner in action as he was benched for the match against the 'Toffees'. After a tough run of fixtures for Manchester United in recent weeks, club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a bold decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could not find his place in the starting line-up against Everton on Saturday after playing the full 90 minutes against both Aston Villa and Villarreal. A visibly disappointed Cristiano Ronaldo was seen storming off as he headed straight down to the tunnel at Old Trafford after Man Utd's home game ended in a stalemate at 1-1.

Manchester United vs Everton highlights

Everton conceived the first goal after Jordan Pickford failed to stop a kick from Anthony Martial that went into the top corner following a deflection. Martial had received a pass from Bruno Fernandes, who in turn had received it from Mason Greenwood. After Townsend succeeded in finding the back of the net in the 65th minute, the visiting team never looked back from thereon and ensured that they did not concede any more goals in the remainder of the game to secure a hard-fought draw.

