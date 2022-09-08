Cricket is considered to be a gentleman’s game. However, the sport has witnessed some changes over the years. Players and teams have been involved in sledging, while sometimes the emotions get the better of them. Sometimes in the heat of the moment, the players have gotten in fights on the field.

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday witnessed Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad getting at each other's throats during the final moments of the match. Ali was even bashed on social media for raising his bat at his opponent. We look back at some of the fights which the fans will never forget.

Blast from the past : A look at various on field cricket fight

Andrew Symonds v Harbhajan Singh, 2008

The 2008 Sydney Test also known as 'Monkeygate scandal' witnessed a major fight between late Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds and former India spinner, Harbhajan Singh. In the ugly spat between the two, Symonds had alleged that Singh called him a ‘monkey’. At the end of the case, Harbhajan Singh was handed a three-match ban, however, team India threatened to pull out of the tour if the ban was not uplifted. In the end charges on Harbhajan Singh was dropped citing a lack of evidence.

Big Bash League: Shane Warne vs Marlon Samuels

The fight between late Shane Warne and Marlon Samuels during a Big Bash League is something that no one will forget. The incident happened back in 2013 during the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars match. The incident started with Samuels trying to jokingly grab the shirt of David Hussey (Melbourne Stars) which did not go down well with Warne. During the second innings, Warne hurled abuses at Samuels. Things got out of hand when the legendary spinner threw the ball straight at Samuels, who reacted by throwing his bat wildly in the air. Umpires gathered together to calm things down.

IPL 2013: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir

The 2013 edition of Indian Premier League witnessed tempers flaring between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. the fight between the two started when Kohli got out and was walking back to the pavilion. Gambhir was celebrating Kohli's wicket, but also said something which did not go down well with Kohli. The former RCB skipper (Virat) started walking towards Gambhir and both of them exchanged a few words before getting seperated.

Bangladesh domestic match: Shakib Al Hasan vs The Umpire

Normally a cool customer Shakib Al Hasan once lost his cool during a domestic match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited. The Bangladesh skipper was furious with umpire after his appeals were turned down. The episode reached such a stage where Shakib was seen running towards the umpire waving his hands all over the place and ended up kicking the turf in frustration.

Toronto series 1997: Inzamam-ul-Haq vs Indian Fan

The incident of Inzamam ul Haq going after an Indian fan happened during the 2nd ODI. It so happened that an Indian fan kept teasing him with the word ‘aloo’ while asking him to stand straight. The former Pakistan skipper did not react for some time but soon lost his temper and ran towards the fan with his bat. He was ultimately stopped by the security personnel before it got ugly.