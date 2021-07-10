Umar Akmal Lands In Yet Another Controversy, Fights & Abuses Fans Who Wanted His Autograph

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has once again found himself in the middle of a controversy after getting into an argument with his fans. According to Cricket Pakistan, Akmal was involved in an altercation with four people near his residence at Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA). The report claimed that Akmal was attacked and threatened by his neighbours, who had come to his house to take his autograph. The four individuals have been arrested by the local police after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged.

According to the report, a British national who was staying with Akmal's neighbours wanted to get meet the Pakistan cricketer after he came to know that he lives in the vicinity. However, when the individuals reached Akmal's house, they got into an argument with the cricketer and allegedly attacked him. However, the arrested individuals claim that they were attacked and abused by Akmal and his domestic staff when they reached his place to get his autograph. The accused claimed they had no ill intentions and that they had visited Akmal's residence purely as fans.

Umar Akmal fined PKR 4.25 million

Umar Akmal was recently fined PKR 4.25 million by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in a case pertaining to corrupt practices. The court had earlier banned him from playing cricket for 12 months. Akmal has paid the fine and has completed his ban and is now eligible to start his rehabilitation with PCB's Anti-Corruption body. Akmal, who made his debut for Pakistan in 2009, hasn't played a single international match since March 2019. Akmal was suspended by the board in February 2020 for failing to report corrupt approaches.

Akmal has played 16 Tests and 121 ODIs for Pakistan between 2009 and 2019. The right-handed batsman has scored 1,003 runs in Test cricket and 3,194 runs in the 50-overs format at an average of 35.82 and 34.34 respectively. Akmal has also played 84 T20Is for his country, where he has 1,690 runs to his name.

(Image Credit: AP)