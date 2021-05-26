Umar Akmal Pays Hefty Fine Of Rs. 4.25 Million To PCB, All Set To Return From Cricket Ban

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has paid PKR 4.25 million to the PCB, which now allows him to start rehabilitation with the Anti-Corruption body of the board. According to news agency PTI, Akmal has paid the entire amount of the hefty fine that was imposed upon him after he pleaded guilty to failing to report corrupt approaches. Akmal was barred from playing cricket for 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). By paying the fine, Akmal has allowed himself to start the rehabilitation programme with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Akmal's rehab may take some time

A source in the PCB has confirmed that Akmal has paid the full amount of PKR 4.25 million, adding "he is now eligible to start the rehab programme". However, it may take some time before Akmal could start his rehabilitation with the board's anti-corruption unit, which is currently busy organising the remainder of PSL matches in UAE. Akmal, who made his debut for Pakistan in 2009, hasn't played a single international match since March 2019. Akmal was suspended by the board in February 2020 for failing to report corrupt approaches.

Akmal was initially banned for three years by the PCB, which was later reduced to one and a half years after the batsman appealed to CAS last year. The PCB later appealed to reduce Akmal's ban to 12 months, which was accepted by the CAS in February this year. Earlier, Akmal had appealed to pay the fine in installments, however, it was rejected by the PCB, which asked him to pay the full amount at once.

Akmal, who is the cousin of the current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is for his country. Akmal averages 35.82 in Test cricket and 34.34 on the 50-over format. The 31-year-old has one century in Test cricket and two in the ODIs. Akmal also has an elder brother named Kamran Akmal, who has also played cricket for Pakistan at the highest level. Akmal is married to the daughter of former Pakistan great Abdul Qadir.

(Image Credit: AP)

