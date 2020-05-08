Umar Akmal Showed No Shame For Breaching Anti-corruption Code During Hearing: PCB Official

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has grabbed headlines in the last few months for various reasons. Once touted as a potential star for the future, Akmal has failed to live up the expectations in what has been a controversial career so far. 'Umar Akmal memes' are seen in large numbers on social media where fans have trolled him for his English as an example. Recently, Umar Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches.

Also Read: Had To Flee After Being Constantly Threatened By Umar Akmal: Zulqarnain Haider

Umar Akmal ban: PCB official claims Umar Akmal showed no remorse despite failing to report corruption

Umar Akmal was found guilty of two charges under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, leaving him ineligible for all cricket related ventures till February 19, 2023. Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, chairman of the PCB's disciplinary panel, said that the batsman wasn't prepared to show any remorse and did not seek an apology after the pronouncement of the Umar Akmal ban. Chauhan, in the statement, added that Akmal tried to take refuge behind the fact that he had reported previous approaches made. The PCB announced the Umar Akmal ban on the eve of the now-suspended Pakistan Super League, with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents on March 17.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Predicts THIS Inexperienced Pacer To 'replicate' His Bowling Attitude

Detailed judgement on Umar Akmal released https://t.co/0nHYSgMwli pic.twitter.com/7EVKbZhS8u — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 8, 2020

Umar Akmal opted against a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal and the PCB and referred the matter to the disciplinary committee. Chauhan added that the Umar Akmal ban was placed after the batsman admitted a failure in reporting and rendered himself to be banned under Article 6.2 of the PCB Code. The right-hander last played for Pakistan in October 2019 featuring in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20s, scoring 1003, 3194 and 1690 runs respectively. Prior to that, Akmal escaped a ban after a run-in with a trainer during a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Expresses Desire To Coach India For Making Fast Bowlers In The Team Like Him

Also Read: Umar Akmal Memes: Pakistan cricketer Roasted By Netizens For Getting 'brother From Another Mother' Hilariously Wrong