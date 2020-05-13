Umar Akmal To Know Fate Of Cricketing Career Ironically On 30th Birthday Come May 26

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal was recently handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The ban was imposed on Umar Akmal for not reporting corruption approaches made towards him ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season. According to reports, the talented batsman is now expected to learn the outcome of the appeal to his ban on May 26, i.e. which also happens to be the date of his 30th birthday.

Umar Akmal ban: Cricketer to learn fate of his appeal

While Umar Akmal is expected to learn the fate of his appeal on his 30th birthday, the obvious signs right now are not good indications for the cricketer. The right-handed batsman has been slammed by many former cricketers and experts in Pakistan for various disciplinary reasons. Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja said that he was “pained” to see the talent of Umar Akmal wasted. Akmal has also been slammed by former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur along with present head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis over stages of his career.

Umar Akmal ban: Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB

On April 28, i.e. one day after the Umar Akmal ban announcement, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to his YouTube channel and slammed the PCB for their lenient approach towards offenses of match fixing in cricket. In the video, Shoaib Akhtar questioned PCB’s tactics and questioned the governing body for not criminalising match-fixing in cricket altogether. He stated that by doing so, the board will be able to instil fear in the minds of cricketers.

Umar Akmal ban: Umar Akmal memes

Upon the Umar Akmal ban news, the cricketer found himself at the receiving end of more mockery from fans on social media. Umar Akmal memes have been a constant feature among cricket fans for many years and ever since the announcement of the cricketer’s three-year suspension became official, netizens united once again to make remarks towards the cricketer. Here, we take a look at some of the popular ‘Umar Akmal memes’ which trended on social media last month.

Breaking: All Cricket banned for 3yrs from Umar Akmal 🏏😎 — Ayaan Dhawan (@Reborn2live) April 27, 2020

Umar Akmal bans PCB for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/dxh5tAFqeW — Name mein kya rakha hai? (@iamnobody075) April 27, 2020

Feeling umar akmal for sed :( — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) April 27, 2020

Umar akmal not reporting fixing appraoch to PCB #umarakmal pic.twitter.com/aQMZIZhB24 — Yogi Bear (@Yogic78) April 27, 2020

