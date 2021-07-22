Last Updated:

Umesh Yadav Bowls A Stunner To Dismiss County Select XI Skipper Will Rhodes

Umesh Yadav bowled Rhodes out with a round-the-wicket delivery that straightened after pitching on the ground, uprooting his off-stump.

Indian Pacer Umesh Yadav bowled an amazing delivery to dismiss County Select XI Skipper Will Rhodes on Day 2 of the three-day practice game. Yadav bowled Rhodes out with a round-the-wicket delivery that straightened after pitching on the ground, uprooting his off-stump. Prior to Rhodes, Yadav sent Jake Libby back to the pavilion after destroying his wickets with an angled delivery. The 33-year-old also dismissed Lyndon James for 27 off 83 balls. Yadav emerged as Team India's standout bowler, taking 3/22 in 15 overs, including 7 maidens.

India suffered another setback ahead of the Test series against England when All-Rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out due to a finger injury. Earlier, Indian Pacer Avesh Khan was ruled out of the Test team after breaking his finger while playing in a three-day practice match. Sundar and Avesh were both playing for the Select County XI due to the absence of certain English players over COVID-19 concerns. 

Meanwhile, Indian Wicketkeeper-Batsman Rishabh Pant has rejoined the team after returning a negative COVID-19 result. Pant was ruled out of the practice game as he was undergoing a mandatory isolation period following testing positive for the disease earlier this month. India's backup wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is still under quarantine as he had come in close contact with a staff member who returned a positive result. 

India and CSXI's Playing XI

Indians' Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur. 

County Select XI's Playing XI: Haseeb Hameed, Jake Libby, Robert Yates, Washington Sundar, Will Rhodes (Captain), Lyndon James, James Rew (Wicketkeeper), Liam Patterson-White, Jack Carson, Craig Miles, Avesh Khan. 

First innings: Day 1/Day 2

Indians: 311 (KL Rahul - 101, Ravindra Jadeja - 75)

County Select XI: 220 (Haseeb Hameed - 112, Liam Patterson-White - 33)

Second innings: Day 3

Indians are batting at 181/2 (Ravindra Jadeja - 51*, Mayank Agarwal - 47)

