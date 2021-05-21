Last Updated:

Umesh Yadav Disagrees With Mohammed Shami's THIS Recent Claim Ahead Of WTC Final

Umesh Yadav, who has been selected in the India squad for WTC Final, recently spoke about his preparation and the various aspects before WTC Final.

Written By
Shubham Birwadkar
Umesh Yadav

India is all set to face New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The India squad for WTC Final is currently present in Mumbai where they are serving their 2-week quarantine period before departing to London. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who has been selected for the upcoming tour of England recently gave an interview to the ANI speaking about his preparation and the various aspects before the World Test Championship Final.

Umesh Yadav speaks about various topics ahead of the WTC Final

While speaking to the ANI, Yadav talked about various topics ranging from his preparation in the lockdown to captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri’s role in supporting the team. He also had the same opinion as his teammates from the India squad for WTC Final on the point that winning the WTC Final will be like winning the World Cup. However, he couldn’t confirm Mohammed Shami’s belief about India having the best bowling attack in the world.

Umesh Yadav believes the Indian bowling attack may not be the best

Earlier, Mohammed Shami had claimed that India has the best bowling attack the world has seen so far and even his retirement wouldn’t hurt the fast bowling scenario as many competent bowlers are present in the team. When the question of India having the best bowling attack was asked to Umesh Yadav, he had a different set of opinions. Yadav said that he cannot say for sure if India has the best fast-bowling attack in the world.

READ | Mohammed Shami claims his retirement won't harm Indian cricket much; here's why

He felt that there are so many teams around the world with incredible talents. Although he was certain that the current bowling attack was the best that the Indian team had seen, and they are trying to improve and train in all their areas. He later said that the performance of the bowler depends on the conditions in which they play a match while describing how the condition will affect the pitch in England ahead of the India vs New Zealand Test.

READ | Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Mohammed Shami: Who is the richest in terms of IPL salary till date?

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021

The inaugural World Test Championship 2021 Final is all set to place as per schedule at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title. New Zealand is also set to face the England team in a 2-match Test series before the WTC Final, starting from June 2. After concluding the WTC Final, the Indian team will face England in the India vs England Test Series. The India vs England Test series will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

READ | IPL 2021: Riley Meredith wants to pick Shami's brains; calls KL Rahul 'rockstar'

Image Source: AP/IPLT20.com

READ | India's Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav get their first COVID-19 vaccine jab ahead of England tour
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND