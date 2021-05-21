Umesh Yadav Disagrees With Mohammed Shami's THIS Recent Claim Ahead Of WTC Final

India is all set to face New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The India squad for WTC Final is currently present in Mumbai where they are serving their 2-week quarantine period before departing to London. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who has been selected for the upcoming tour of England recently gave an interview to the ANI speaking about his preparation and the various aspects before the World Test Championship Final.

Umesh Yadav speaks about various topics ahead of the WTC Final

While speaking to the ANI, Yadav talked about various topics ranging from his preparation in the lockdown to captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri’s role in supporting the team. He also had the same opinion as his teammates from the India squad for WTC Final on the point that winning the WTC Final will be like winning the World Cup. However, he couldn’t confirm Mohammed Shami’s belief about India having the best bowling attack in the world.

Umesh Yadav believes the Indian bowling attack may not be the best

Earlier, Mohammed Shami had claimed that India has the best bowling attack the world has seen so far and even his retirement wouldn’t hurt the fast bowling scenario as many competent bowlers are present in the team. When the question of India having the best bowling attack was asked to Umesh Yadav, he had a different set of opinions. Yadav said that he cannot say for sure if India has the best fast-bowling attack in the world.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

He felt that there are so many teams around the world with incredible talents. Although he was certain that the current bowling attack was the best that the Indian team had seen, and they are trying to improve and train in all their areas. He later said that the performance of the bowler depends on the conditions in which they play a match while describing how the condition will affect the pitch in England ahead of the India vs New Zealand Test.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021

The inaugural World Test Championship 2021 Final is all set to place as per schedule at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title. New Zealand is also set to face the England team in a 2-match Test series before the WTC Final, starting from June 2. After concluding the WTC Final, the Indian team will face England in the India vs England Test Series. The India vs England Test series will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

