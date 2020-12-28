Umesh Yadav Injury Update: Fan Reaction, Latest On Indian Pacer's Calf Injury

The Indian cricketers have been on the road for well over four months now. This is why it becomes extremely crucial for the management to monitor the workload and the fitness of the players. The faster bowlers are generally considered to be more injury-prone because of their rigorous routine. With Mohammed Shami already out with a fracture, Umesh Yadav's calf-injury could have a major impact on the Indian pace battery.

Umesh Yadav injury update: India's injury woes continue

Umesh Yadav has successfully established himself as a vital cog in the Indian bowling line-up when it comes to red-ball cricket. The 33-year-old garnered a lot of attention for raw pace when he broke out into the scene initially. The bowler has upped his skill set exponentially in recent years and has orchestrated several match-winning spells with the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Massive Change In Mitchell Starc's International Cricket Revival

The Nagpur-born player was quick to make an impact in the third innings of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test. The pacer helped India claim an early wicket by dismissing opening batsman Joe Burns cheaply. However, the bowler experienced some discomfort in his calf in his fourth over. It was a major blow for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side when Yadav had to hobble off the field.

Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SpBWAOEu1x — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly Hints At Backing Ranji Trophy In 2021 Despite Packed Calendar?

Umesh Yadav injury update: Fans express concern over the cricketer's injury

The fast bowler apparently has suffered a calf muscle injury and has been taken for scans. A clearer picture regarding the pacer's availability for the remainder of the India vs Australia Test series will only be available once the reports are out. Indian fans were left distraught after this latest development.

@BCCI : How is #UmeshYadav scan report ? This is crucial for the rest of series way our bowers are getting injured #INDvAUS — Nilanjan Roy (@roynilanjan) December 28, 2020

@BCCI

When will we get the next update on Umesh Yadav's Injury?

I hope he is fine, And will be available tomorrow — Jugal Javadia (@JugalJavadia) December 28, 2020

India need Umesh Yadav back.. Lets treat Aus tailenders with some bouncers... #AUSvsIND — Vishnu P S (@psvishnuhere) December 28, 2020

Oh.. yeah ....hope Umesh yadav is fine..we need him 😎 — Viki (@srviki697) December 28, 2020

What is the update.about #UmeshYadav injury???



Is he going to bowl again..in this match ??? — RAHUL VAIDYA 🎸 MATTERS (@RahulVMatters) December 28, 2020

Umesh Yadav is a different beast in home conditions. Will be a big miss if he doesn't recover for England Tests — Shankar (@shankarstake) December 28, 2020

Aus vs Ind live: India in the driving seat after Day 3

After their spirited outings with both bat and ball, the visitors have a chance to level the India vs Australia Test series. After a humiliating defeat in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, it was imperative for the Indian side to deliver a lion-hearted performance in the subsequent contest. Australia currently lead by 2 runs but have already lost six wickets. The Indian side will be eying to bundle them out for a modest total on Day 4 and clinch the contest.

ALSO READ | Bowlers Put India In Sight Of Series-levelling Win, Leave Australia Reeling At 133/6

Ind vs Aus 2020 live:

Fans in India can catch the Aus vs Ind live action on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The Ind vs Aus 2020 live streaming of the match will also be made available on the SonyLIV app. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia Live: Steve Smith's Dismissal Off Jasprit Bumrah Draws Funny Reactions

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.