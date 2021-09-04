Umesh Yadav Shares His Thoughts On Taking Crucial Wicket Of England Skipper Joe Root

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who dismissed England's keyman Joe Root on Day 1 of the fourth Test, said every wicket in the match is equally important for him and it doesn't matter who is on the strike. Yadav, while speaking to the press, said as a fast-bowler he cherishes every wicket, be it of the world's number 1 ranked Test player Joe Root or someone like Ollie Robinson, who is not as highly ranked for his batting capabilities. Yadav removed in-form Joe Root for 21 runs.

"This is a very common question I face whenever I get a big wicket. As a fast bowler, wickets are important for me be it Joe Root or Robinson. So, I think as a fast bowler picking up a wicket is more important be it any player. That is it for me," Yadav told reporters after the end of the play on Day 2.

Yadav, who has been brought into the playing XI in place of Mohammed Shami, provided key breakthroughs by picking three wickets in the second innings. After dismissing Root just before the end of play on Day 1, Yadav took two more wickets in the form of Dawid Malan and Craig Overton to break the overnight partnership between the two. Yadav bowled 19 overs and picked a total of 3 wickets in England's first innings at an economy rate of 4.00.

India vs England 4th Test

As far as the match is concerned, Indian bowlers failed to remove English tailenders early and conceded a lead of 99 runs at the end of the second innings on Day 2. Ollie Pope proved to be the thorn in India's amazing start as he went on to notch 81 runs after a wonderful partnership with Jonny Bairstow. Chris Woakes scored the second half-century for England in the match as he came in and hit a 60-ball 50 runs.

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma then came to bat and finished the day with 43 runs on the board. England fielders missed a good chance to dismiss Sharma early as the catch was misjudged by Rory Burns at the slips. Rahul and Sharma will resume batting on Day 3 at an overnight score of 22 and 20 respectively. The first session on Day 3 will set the tone for the remaining portion of the match and will provide a hint on who could win the game.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)

