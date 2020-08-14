Umesh Yadav Strikes For A Pose At The Airport Before Departing To The UAE For IPL 2020

It seems that Umesh Yadav cannot hide his excitement prior to his departure to the UAE for participating in IPL 2020. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in the Gulf from September 19 to November 10.

Umesh Yadav poses at the airport

Yadav will be looking to get into the groove and rediscover his rhythm when he reaches the United Arab Emirates as the pacer will be needing a lot of match practice before the marquee event gets underway. However, before boarding his flight, the Test specialist was seen posing with a suitcase. The veteran pacer was seen wearing a cap and was casually dressed but most importantly, he was wearing the mask as a part of the safety protocol.

The image was posted by the bowler on social media as well.

As per reports, all the players who are participating in the cash-rich tournament will need to reach UAE 25 days before the event and keep themselves quarantined as a part of the protocol.

Umesh Yadav in IPL 2020

The Vidharbha speedster was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year. Meanwhile, RCB will be hoping to win their maiden IPL title after failing to cross the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively.

IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

