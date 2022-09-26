Umpire Bruce Oxenford Receives Nasty Blow On Knee In Marsh Cup, Replaced By Third Umpire

Umpire Bruce Oxenford received a nasty blow on his knee during the third match of the ongoing Marsh Cup in Australia. The incident occurred during a match between South Australia and Queensland on Monday. In a video shared on Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle, Oxenford can be seen getting hit on the knee while officiating at the square leg boundary. He was replaced by third umpire Donovan Koch after the blow on the knee.

Marsh Cup: Umpire Oxenford replaced by Donovan Koch

Oxenford was hit on the knee by Queensland batsman Michael Neser, who scored 20 off 21 balls in the match before being dismissed by Harry Conway in the 47th over. Here's the video of Oxenford getting hit on his knee while officiating in the Marsh Cup.

Wishing umpire Bruce Oxenford a speedy recovery.



Umpire Bruce Oxenford has officiated in 91 Test matches, 157 One-Day Internationals, and 31 T20Is in his career. The 62-year-old has also stood in 3 Women's Test matches, 15 WODIs, and 16 WT20Is. He has experience of standing in 69 First-Class games, 56 List-A matches, and 136 T20 games, including in the world's biggest T20 tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

South Australia vs Queensland

As far as the match is concerned, Queensland won the toss and elected to field first at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Batting first, South Australia scored 278/8 in 50 overs courtesy of half-centuries from Nathan McAndrew and Benjamin Manenti. While McAndrew scored 55 off 42 deliveries, Manenti smashed 60 off just 45 deliveries. Captain Travis Head also contributed with a score of 47 runs of 52 balls. Gurinder Sandhu, Matt Renshaw, and Mitchell Swepson picked two wickets each to their names. Xavier Barlett and Michael Neser scalped each scalped one wicket.

In the second innings, South Australia bowled Queensland out for just 217 runs. Sam Truloff and Matt Renshaw scored 49 and 43 runs, respectively. Jimmy Peirson and Michael Neser scored 22 and 20 runs in the game. While Henry Thornton picked a three-wicket haul, Benjamin Manenti and Harry Conway scalped two wickets to their names. South Australia won the match by 61 runs. Manenti was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Image: Twitter/CricketAustralia

