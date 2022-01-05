Umpire Holds Back Bumrah As He Clashes With Jansen, India Pacer Replies In Superb Fashion

India’s Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Marco Jansen were involved in a heated exchange during the ongoing IND vs SA second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. In the 54th over of the Indian second innings, the duo spewed venom at each other and had a mid-pitch confrontation. Bumrah played an agricultural shot and missed the ball altogether after getting into an awkward position.

Thereafter, Marco Jansen gave him a stare after which Bumrah hit back at the bowler with all his might. The duo was involved in a heated head-to-head face-off before the on-field umpires had to intervene. In the previous delivery, Jansen also bowled a bouncer at Bumrah, who copped a blow on his shoulder. After the heated exchange, Bumrah played and missed another time.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Jansen: Jasprit Bumrah responds with a huge six

Same thing happened with Bumrah in England 2021 series and the rest is the history #SAvIND

Bumrah didn’t stop and it was Kagiso Rabada, who ended up facing his wrath. In the second ball of the very next over, Bumrah smashed the veteran Proteas pacer for a colossal six. Rabada tried to ruffle Bumrah’s feathers with a vicious short delivery, but the latter was equal to the task. Bumrah swung at the ball with all his might, but couldn’t quite proper timing.

He found the top edge and the ball over the boundary for a massive six. That turned out to be Bumrah’s only boundary in the innings. In the 57th over, Lungi Ngidi got rid of him and it was Jansen, who took the catch at the point region. Bumrah got out after scoring seven runs off 14 balls.

Former Batter Wasim Jaffer too cheekily responded to the Jasprit Bumrah vs Jansen with a meme that sums up the reaction of his South African batter teammates.

In the first innings, Bumrah scored 14 runs off 11 balls with the help of two fours and one six. With the ball, Bumrah picked up the wicket of Keshav Maharaj in the first innings and gave away 49 runs off 21 balls. He also bowled a couple of no-balls and four wide balls.

The IND vs SA second Test in Johannesburg has been a closely fought affair thus far. The Proteas were set a target of 240 runs to win the game and draw level in the series. Jansen picked up four wickets in the first innings followed by three in the second innings.

