Umpire Joins In On Team Appeal After Ball Touches Batter's Pads In Front Of Stumps: Watch

For an onfield umpire, officiating matches is no joke as they are always under pressure to make the right decision. They are expected to make crucial decisions even amid bowlers putting them under pressure with continuous appealing. Audiences are often in shock when the bowler is absolutely convinced when he or she believes they have got the wicket and the umpire says 'not out'. In a hilarious video that has surfaced online, an umpire briefly joined in on the bowling team's appeal after a batter was trapped in front of the stumps.

Watch: Umpire appeals before giving batsman out

The hilarious incident took place during the Hampshire Cricket League Division 6 North East match which was played between Odiham and Greywell Cricket Club and Overton Cricket Club. Overton team, batting first, lost half of the team for just 12 runs on the board. Greywell bowler Sophie Cook bowled a delivery which batter Michael Eeles tried to leave.

However, the ball brushed the batsman's pad as he did not offer any shot. As the bowler and fielders appealed for the wicket, the umpire also joined them, forgetting about giving away the decision. However, he quickly realised his mistake and stopped his own appeal to adjudge the batsman out. Odiham Cricket Club took to their social media account to share the hilarious video of the incident.

When your umpire is a player and just loves to be involved…. By appealing himself! 🤦🏼 @crickshouts @Frogboxlive @wecricket_ pic.twitter.com/3LAdMDFCg1 — OdihamCricketClub (@OdihamCricket) June 5, 2022

England Cricket: Odiham and Greywell Cricket Club vs Overton Cricket Club match highlights

Overton Cricket Club, batting first, were bowled out for just 17 runs. The top four batsmen were dismissed without troubling the scorers. Michael Eeles was the top scorer for the team with 2 runs, while Freddie Burke was the second best with 1 run. Sophie Cook was the highest wicket-taker for the Odiham and Greywell Cricket Club team picking up 7 wickets, and conceding just 4 runs in 5.3 overs. Odiham and Greywell Cricket Club chased down the target of 18 runs in 2.2 overs with 8 wickets to spare. Henry Schooling was the top scorer for the team with unbeaten 12 runs, while Andy Stenning scored 6 runs. For Overton Cricket Club, Ed Vallis and Steve Randall picked up one wicket each.